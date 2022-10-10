ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Game of Thrones’ alum Lena Headey weds ‘Ozark’ star Marc Menchaca in Italy

By Emily Selleck
 2 days ago

“Game Of Thrones” actress Lena Headey and “Ozark” star Marc Menchaca are officially husband and wife.

The two tied the knot in a gorgeous Italian wedding ceremony on Oct. 6, according to pics circulating on social media.

Menchaca wore a three-piece suit and a wide-brim hat, while Headey stunned in a white gown with flowers in her hair.
The British actress, known for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister in the HBO series, said “I do” to Menchaca in the Puglia region of Italy, surrounded by their family and friends.

Headey’s former co-star Sophie Turner was one of the many celebs in attendance. The actress was photographed snapping pics with her husband, Joe Jonas, and pop singer Rick Astley.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were on the guest list.
Other guests included “Game of Thrones” alums Peter Dinklage and Conleth Hill, who witnessed the couple exchange vows.

The blushing bride, 49, stunned in a white gown with a veil and a flower crown. She carried a bunch of matching pink flowers in her hand as she walked down the aisle and smiled at her new husband.

Peter Dinklage also attended the ceremony.
Social media snaps also showed a dapper Menchaca, 47, wearing a three-piece blue suit, which he accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat for the outdoor wedding.

The actress wed her first husband, singer Peter Paul Loughran, in 2007 but called it quits six years later and divorced in 2013. They share one child together, son Wylie, 11.

Headey also shares 7-year-old daughter Teddy with ex Dan Cadan.

Headey and Cadan, who were childhood friends, broke up in 2018, two years before she confirmed her relationship with Menchaca.

The pair started dating in 2020.
The now-married couple first sparked romance rumors in 2020 when they attended the premiere of HBO’s “The Outsider” together.

They officially confirmed their romance in November of that year.

