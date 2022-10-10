NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son, Brentt, suffers heart failure and stroke
NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, suffered heart failure and a stroke earlier this month, the reality star confirmed via her Instagram Stories on Monday.
“Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained in part. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”
Earlier Monday, TMZ reported that Brentt – who appeared alongside his mom on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” – was transported to a hospital immediately after the medical emergency.
The lounge owner spent several days in the hospital, but has since been released and is in rehab and hoping to make a full recovery, sources also told the outlet.
Page Six has reached out to NeNe’s rep and Brentt directly for additional comment.
It appears it’s been a while since Brentt has been active on social media. The last post the young club owner shared on Instagram was a playful video with NeNe that he captioned, “😂😂😂 name a better mother son duo I’ll wait 😭,” on Sept. 10.
Until Monday, NeNe had not given any indication that she had been dealing with this personal matter on her social media.
The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s most recent post on Instagram was shared on Oct. 3 and is a series of glamorous shots of herself that she captioned, “SWIPE: HER HER HER, SHE SHE SHE, ME💋.”
Her latest tweet was of her thanking her fans for complimenting her on being a “huge part” of the “Housewives” franchise.
According to TMZ, Brentt has a long road before he is able to have a full recovery.
The mother-son duo have been through difficult times in the past year after the death of Gregg Leakes , NeNe’s husband and Brentt’s father.
The Atlanta-based businessman died on Sept. 1, 2021, after losing his battle to colon cancer.
