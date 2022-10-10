ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son, Brentt, suffers heart failure and stroke

By Eileen Reslen
 2 days ago

NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, suffered heart failure and a stroke earlier this month, the reality star confirmed via her Instagram Stories on Monday.

“Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained in part. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”

Earlier Monday, TMZ reported that Brentt – who appeared alongside his mom on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” – was transported to a hospital immediately after the medical emergency.

The lounge owner spent several days in the hospital, but has since been released and is in rehab and hoping to make a full recovery, sources also told the outlet.

Page Six has reached out to NeNe’s rep and Brentt directly for additional comment.

Brentt has not posted on social media in a month.
It appears it’s been a while since Brentt has been active on social media. The last post the young club owner shared on Instagram was a playful video with NeNe that he captioned, “😂😂😂 name a better mother son duo I’ll wait 😭,” on Sept. 10.

Until Monday, NeNe had not given any indication that she had been dealing with this personal matter on her social media.

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt reportedly suffered a heart attack and stroke recently.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s most recent post on Instagram was shared on Oct. 3 and is a series of glamorous shots of herself that she captioned, “SWIPE: HER HER HER, SHE SHE SHE, ME💋.”

Her latest tweet was of her thanking her fans for complimenting her on being a “huge part” of the “Housewives” franchise.

According to TMZ, Brentt has a long road before he is able to have a full recovery.

The mother-son duo have been through difficult times in the past year after the death of Gregg Leakes , NeNe’s husband and Brentt’s father.

The Atlanta-based businessman died on Sept. 1, 2021, after losing his battle to colon cancer.

Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home

Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
