C. Michael Gibson, MD: I have a lot of doctors who follow me on Twitter. I asked, “How many of you have had a sleep-disturbance-related accident or know someone who has?” This goes for all health care professionals. I was dumbfounded that about 20% of people said they had fallen asleep at the wheel, or knew someone who had and had been in a collision. Nate, talk to us about some of the complications from insomnia and sleep disorders.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO