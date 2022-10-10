Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Pandemic Related to Significant Increase in Insomnia Symptoms
Data from a systemic review suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with increased rates of subthreshold insomnia symptoms, but not with moderate or severe insomnia, among the global population. A recent global systematic review and individual participant data meta-analysis implied in its findings that the COVID-19 pandemic is linked...
NeuroVoices: Wayne Feng, MD, FAHA, on Changing the Approach to Poststroke Neuromuscular Symptoms
The division chief of stroke and vascular neurology at Duke Health discussed how clinicians have typically treated poststroke motor symptoms and how technology is expanding these capabilities. Following stroke, an individual may be faced with several common physical conditions that include weakness, paralysis, or problems with balance, fatigue, difficulty swallowing,...
Presence of Insomnia Symptoms Associated With Alcohol-Related Harm
A survey based on young adult college students indicated that symptoms of insomnia might buffer the association with the acute physiological effects of alcohol, in part because it may heighten the sensitivity to alcohol. New data from a survey study of 461 college students showed that symptoms of insomnia were...
AMX0035’s Safety as a Treatment for Patients with ALS: Lawrence Steinman, MD
The Zimmermann Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University discusses the biggest takeaway from the FDA approval of Amylyx’s therapy, marketed as Relyvrio, and the availability of the treatment for patients with ALS. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “The good news here...
Complications of Sleep Disorders and Impact on Quality of Life
C. Michael Gibson, MD: I have a lot of doctors who follow me on Twitter. I asked, “How many of you have had a sleep-disturbance-related accident or know someone who has?” This goes for all health care professionals. I was dumbfounded that about 20% of people said they had fallen asleep at the wheel, or knew someone who had and had been in a collision. Nate, talk to us about some of the complications from insomnia and sleep disorders.
Early Use of Immunosuppressives May Reduce Pregnancy-Related NMOSD Attacks
Annualized relapse rates were elevated compared with the prepregnancy period, especially during the initial 3 months after delivery, whereas EDSS scores worsened during pregnancy and the postpartum period. Findings from a systematic review and meta-analysis of 15 studies suggest that treatment with an immunosuppressive agent during pregnancy and older age...
Effects of Combination Therapies, Treatment Adverse Effects in Myasthenia Gravis: Nicholas Silvestri, MD, FAAN
The clinical professor at the University at Buffalo discussed the complexities of using combination therapies to treat myasthenia gravis, and whether adverse events play a major role in treatment decisions. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "Many patients, at least at the beginning, are on multiple forms of...
Hospital Night Shift Workers Experience Poorer Sleep Quality and Circadian Rhythms
A study conducted via telemonitoring showed that hospital workers who performed night shifts had significant negative impacts on their sleep quality and circadian rhythms. In a recent cross-sectional telemonitoring study, the findings displayed a risk of poorer health in night shift workers for their circadian and sleep rhythm markers, tracked with a wearable device.1 This study supports the use of telemonitoring for circadian and sleep cycles as it could be a personalized prevention method for shift workers who could be at increased risk of poor health.
Phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE Study of LRRK2 Inhibitor BIIB122 Initiated in Parkinson Disease
Similar to the recently commenced phase 2b LUMA study, BIIB122, an investigational small molecule inhibitor of LRRK2, will be evaluated in a cohort of 400 individuals with genetically mutated Parkinson disease. Dosing for the large-scale, phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT05418673) evaluating the safety and efficacy of BIIB122 (Biogen/Denali Therapeutics), an...
Long-Term Goals of Guidelines for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy: Brian Callaghan, MD, MS
The associate professor at the University of Michigan described the ways recently published guidelines on diabetic neuropathies will change how conditions like Guillain-Barré syndrome and CIDP are managed. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "With [chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy], the other piece is making sure that we...
Screening for Sleep Disorders
C. Michael Gibson, MD: We’re talking about sleep disorders, the screening for them, and the cotreatment of the different disorders that come with sleep disorders. How do you communicate with patients? Nate, how often are people screened for sleep disorders? We just had an announcement that we should be screening people for anxiety, but are we screening them for sleep?
