takeitcool.com
Kerosene Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-207: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Kerosene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Kerosene. Report Features Details. Product Name Kerosene Production Cost. Process Included Kerosene Production from Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
retrofitmagazine.com
Digital Tool Assists with Choosing Residential Glass
Homeowners looking for the best windows for their home can research glass via the Guardian Glass Residential Glass Customizer, a new digital tool that uses easy navigation to guide users to the right ClimaGuard residential product solution based on their energy performance and aesthetic needs. The Guardian Residential Glass Customizer.
Expro Wins Funding for Carbon-reducing Technology Development
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has been awarded funding for two carbon-reduction projects as part of an innovation program to accelerate clean energy production and close the gap in net zero technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005123/en/ Steve Russell, Expro’s Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
Women in 3D Printing Introduces Advisory Board of AM Alums
As Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) continues to grow at a rapid pace, the organization is entering a new phase of evolution. This year, it made the enormous step of securing a partner in SME, which would provide it with resources to maintain itself as an all-volunteer non-profit. With the decades-old and massive manufacturing association in its corner, Wi3DP has more bandwidth to further develop its programs and advance the organization itself. The latest demonstration of this growth is the establishment of an Advisory Board, made up of a varied group of industry representatives, including the author.
drifttravel.com
Virgin Voyages Announces Industry-First Partnerships With Trio of Sustainable Marine Fuel Providers
Virgin Voyages, a new cruise line with an efficient fleet of ships amongst the youngest in the industry, today announced that it has partnered with independent sustainability experts, the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), along with three leading waste-based sustainable fuel providers to deliver low carbon fuels to the marine industry. Argent Energy, GoodFuels and Twelve are collaborating with the cruise line to further advance Virgin Voyages’ commitment of reaching net zero by 2050.
getnews.info
GNFEI Presents Latest DTG Printers Crafted With Advanced Technology to Work Flawlessly on all Operating Systems
GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd announces advanced inkjet printer models designed to an individual’s comfort level and usage. GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd is among the renowned Inkjet Printer manufacturer and exporters, engaged in offering a wide range of printer models that are crafted to meet clients’ needs. Known for their leading technology, excellent quality, easy operation, flawless performance, and reasonable prices, these inkjet printers can print faster than traditional printers due to their high-speed technology. Its team of skilled professionals always endeavors to manufacture and supply their client with a superior range of devices as per their specific requirements. This company’s inkjet printer design and manufacturing are under the strict supervision of its professional and expert quality controllers. They have been instrumental in earning them a trusted position among inkjet printer manufacturers, exporters and suppliers. Their inkjet printers are made with high-quality raw materials and the latest technology to work flawlessly on all supported operating systems. All these machines can print in full color for users’ business or marketing needs.
TechCrunch
Don’t miss our partner breakouts and Discovery stage sessions at Disrupt
One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation. Partners dispense valuable insight from our stages, and they’re...
futurumresearch.com
IBM Supply Chain Management Study Reveals Leaders are Investing in AI — and with Good Reason
Analyst Take: The IBM Supply Chain Management study is well timed since so many supply chain professionals are still reeling from the impact the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on global supply chains across pretty much all industries. Now more than ever, organizations are strategizing about ways to dilute the impact of such a catastrophic event in the future by leveraging quantitative and qualitative measures to ensure operations are sustainable.
ffnews.com
Weavr Whitepaper Shines Spotlight on Future of Embedded Finance
London-based Plug-and-Play Finance specialist, Weavr, has today announced the launch of its latest whitepaper, entitled ‘Embedded finance: Bringing value into focus.’ The paper, which has been created in collaboration with leading industry experts, reveals a shared and focused vision for the future of embedded finance. A hot topic...
Aviation International News
Hadid Aims To Further Streamline International Trip Planning
Dubai, UAE-based Hadid International Services (Booth 1672) is out in force at this year’s NBAA show to connect with customers in person and show off its latest products and services. “I am looking forward to catching up with customers and exploring new technology, new aircraft, innovations, and perspectives," said Jacqueline Simmons, the company's business development manager for the U.S., and Latin America. "The show is also a good place to gauge the sentiment in the market and get a feel for where the industry is heading.”
salestechstar.com
Adlumin Launches New Tiered Partner Program
The company announces a new partner program built to reward and train partners on the Adlumin platform as they look to invest in their customers. Adlumin, the command center for security operations, announced the expansion of its CRN 5-star Advantage Partner Program to feature a new tiered model, certified engineering program and more. The new model aims to reward partners as they make more significant investments and commitments to the company and sell Adlumin’s cybersecurity platform and services as a part of their business.
futurumresearch.com
Connected Intelligent Edge Delivering Business Value Today – The Six Five Summit Sessions
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Connected Intelligent Edge Spotlight Keynote with Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Products, & Solution Engineering, T-Mobile for Business. Join Mishka & Moor Insights & Strategy Principle analyst Will Townsend for an informative overview of the intelligent edge. Gain insights on how organizations are utilizing 5G connectivity to deliver business outcomes that provide their business a competitive advantage today and how they are leveraging new technologies to position their business for long-term success.
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Hires Two New Team Members, Boosts Sustainability and Recycling Efforts
Waste Harmonics, a national technology-enabled managed waste service provider, is pleased to welcome two new employees to its team: Anthony “AJ” Diienno as vice president of recycled materials, and Melissa Modica as director of business development, sustainability. Diienno and Modica will help the company continue to grow its sustainability, recycling and business development initiatives.
alpenhornnews.com
Cable Entry Systems and Components Market Report 2022 Global Industry Size, Segment by Key Companies, Types & Applications and Forecast to 2028
The report titled of Cable Entry Systems and Components Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Cable Entry Systems and Components Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
salestechstar.com
Mave Reaches New Milestone: 10,000 Software Sales Jobs on Platform
Mave, a software sales career platform, officially launched in 2021 to help software companies discover top sales talent. Their platform gives sales professionals the ability to filter companies or opportunities that match their sales experience and interests. Since inception, they have quickly grown to over 10,000 new jobs, exclusive to Software, Tech, and SaaS Sales professionals.
spendmatters.com
CreditRiskMonitor: Vendor Analysis — Overview of financial risk analytics solution, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]
This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides an overview of CreditRiskMonitor and its AI-powered financial risk analytics solution, SupplyChainMonitor. The vendor offers a customizable view of financial risk among suppliers alongside more general risk capabilities that have been added recently. Looking ahead, SupplyChainMonitor’s roadmap aims to build in more automated features and complement its financial risk strengths with more thorough supplier risk capacities.
retrofitmagazine.com
Press Ball Valve Includes Reversible Handle for Flexibility
Webstone, a brand of NIBCO, announces new spring check products. The Pro-Pal Ball Check is a press ball valve with an integrated spring check valve and a reversible handle for additional flexibility. In-line spring check valves are also now available in PEX and a brand-new serviceable design with six end...
science.org
Leveraging technology to address current and future world issues
Technology has become a critical tool for academic centers, hospitals, international health organizations, governments, and populations seeking to improve our collective response to emerging crises. Although COVID-19 is fresh in our minds, we will likely face additional societal emergencies in the coming decades. Examples include future viral pandemics; obesity-associated disease; rising global cancer incidence; antimicrobial resistance and superbugs; and climate changes affecting food sources, water, and global commerce, to name a few. Leveraging technology will not only help combat these emerging threats but also aid patients and improve business. But what does leveraging technology entail? What is the premise, what are the obstacles, and what are some potential solutions?
retrofitmagazine.com
Register Now for Inaugural FGIA FENBC Region Technical Summit
Registration is now open for the 2022 Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) FENBC Region Technical Summit, to be held Nov. 16 at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, B.C., Canada. This regional meeting will cover important topics of interest to the industry specifically in British Columbia. Register now to participate in the first-ever FGIA FENBC Region Technical Summit.
salestechstar.com
EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
