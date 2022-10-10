ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Kevin Hromas
2d ago

The players get a FREE COLLEGE EDUCATION in exchange for their services. Many of them couldn’t get close to receiving a college degree otherwise… so quit saying they are “unpaid”!

Linda Watters
1d ago

The problem is not nepotism, the problem is letting them stay even after bad results. Set a reasonable goal, if it is not met, let them go. Fair enough.

Lori Brogden
1d ago

I think this article is hilarious! It's everything I have been telling Iowa fans already yet I have been told to mind my own business... Bottom line with Iowa is they all need to go! All of them !

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brian Ferentz Decision News

Iowa football's offense has been downright offensive through the first six games of the regular season. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been under fire for the unit's poor performance, but he has no intentions of quitting, telling reporters today he could not look his children in the eye if he "surrendered."
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Penn State head coach news

Head coach James Franklin is entering his eighth season leading the Penn State Nittany Lions football program after he joined the program in 2014. But some recent NFL news has one college football insider speculating that his days in Happy Valley could be numbered. With the Carolina Panthers firing head...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
LINCOLN, NE
WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Like It Or Not, Iowa’s Field of Dreams Expansion Has Begun

Back in April, it was announced that Iowa's Field of Dreams would be getting an $80 million expansion project. When the project was announced it was met with interesting reviews, to say the least. There were a lot of Iowans who weren't happy with turning the beloved Dyersville baseball field, into an everyday sporting complex. Many Iowans on social media mention this expansion would take away some of the magic of what made the Field of Dreams special. Well, like it or not, the expansion project is underway.
DYERSVILLE, IA
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: One-on-one with Iowa point guard Ahron Ulis

Last week, Iowa basketball held its annual media day, where the local media was able to speak with the players and coaches on the roster. One of the players that HawkeyeInsider.com spoke at length with was Iowa point guard Ahron Ulis. The third-year point guard goes through his expanded role...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be

Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB

Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
LINCOLN, NE

