Bird flu found in Genesee County poultry flock
The flock contained approximately 25 chickens.
WNEM
Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Doctor Russell Bush is the Chief Medical Examiner for Saginaw County. He’s looking for ten people who want to become a Medical Examiner Investigator. The on-call position responds to death scenes and documents relevant circumstances surrounding the deaths reported to the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Central-Whittier campus demolition to be considered by Flint Board of Education
FLINT, MI – The Flint Board of Education will vote on the possible demolition of the Flint Central and Whitter campus, a long-awaited decision that the community has anticipated since its closure in 2009. The board vote will take place at the Board Committee of the Whole meeting at...
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Senior Expo takes over Midland Mall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Seniors gather to partake in the 2022 Fall senior Expo on Oct. 12, 2022 in the Midland Mall. The event featured live entertainment and information tables.
WNEM
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit helping restore 4 lakes in mid-Michigan that disappeared after dam failure
SANFORD, MI – Four dams are being restored after catastrophic failures led to four man-made lakes disappearing in May 2020. The dam failures took away Sandford Lake, Wixom Lake, Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake. Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit of career scientists, engineers, and volunteers, has taken over...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
New DashMart In Burton – Is It Open Or Not?
Regardless if you use the service or not, chances are you have heard of the fast food and take-out delivery service DoorDash, but have you heard of DashMart?. DashMart by DoorDash is a grocery and convenience delivery service and it appears one will be opening (if it is not already) in Genesee County. The store is located at the corner of Center and Atherton Roads in Burton. Heads up, although it is an actual DashMart location, customers cannot go inside to shop. All shopping is done online, with your order then being delivered to you. Think of the actual store as a warehouse.
WNEM
Judge on ballot despite upcoming retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge will remain on the November ballot despite his upcoming retirement. Judge Joseph Farah announced his retirement earlier this year following sexual harassment allegations made against him. Following the allegations, Farah was relieved from his in-person docket. Shortly after, he announced...
recordpatriot.com
Six candidates running for four spots on Caseville school board
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With elections coming up in November, several area school boards will see contested races for seats on their boards. Caseville Public Schools finds itself with six candidates running for four positions on the board. Carrie Lapka, Celeste Diehl, Heidi...
MLive.com
Swim community rallies to the rescue when Garber pool goes green
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Essexville Garber has always been partial to blue. Particularly in its pool water. So when the Dukes were greeted by green water in their natatorium ahead of Tuesday’s girls swimming meet with Gaylord, they went on red alert. “When we left at 7 o’clock last...
thelivingstonpost.com
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 12
We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating.
Ten vying for two seats on Saginaw Township’s school board
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—While the city of Saginaw’s school board election is uncontested, Saginaw Township Community Schools election is going to be a bit more competitive. President Arik J. Smith is the only incumbent listed as running for re-election this year. Outside of Smith, nine others remain on the...
WNEM
Merrill needs opponent for homecoming game
Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
WNEM
TV5 Evening Weather Update: Wednesday, Oct. 12
We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Owosso house fire
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
WNEM
Flint City Council approves marijuana ordinance
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
recordpatriot.com
Caseville supplementing lost sales tax revenue through Comcast
The Caseville City Council voted to raise the revenue earned by it's franchise agreement with Comcast of Michigan to the maximum of 5% during it's Oct. 10 meeting to help make up for lost revenue from declining census numbers from 2020. The meeting took place at the Caseville Historical Museum,...
