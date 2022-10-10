Read full article on original website
Matt Rhule Made A 'Classy' Decision After Getting Fired By The Panthers
Some coaches don't handle getting fired with a whole lot of maturity. But it appears Matt Rhule isn't one of those coaches. The Panthers officially showed Matt Rhule the exit this Monday morning. After getting fired, Rhule met with his players and coaches to say goodbye. Apparently he ...
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 38 games: Charlotte native Steve Wilks named interim HC
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season on Monday. Rhule won just 11 games during his tenure with the Panthers.
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule in third year of $62m contact
The Carolina Panthers have fired their head coach after the team started the new season with a 1-4 record
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
NFL・
Panthers ramp up intensity on first practice day with interim HC Steve Wilks
CHARLOTTE — A lot has happened in the last 48 hours for the Carolina Panthers, between the firing of Matt Rhule to Steve Wilks taking the reins as interim head coach, but Wednesday’s practice felt like a return to what matters: executing plays on the gridiron. Wilks told...
Can Steve Wilks turn the Carolina Panthers season around? | Locked On Panthers
Panthers interim head coach, Steve Wilks, addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday. He laid out a plan for how the Panthers can turn around their season.
Panthers Make Decision On Matt Rhule's Future
The Carolina Panthers have made a decision regarding head coach Matt Rhule's future.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers […]
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: 'They're not canceling our season'
Just as any individual thrust into his position, new Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn’t have every answer in his second day on the job. But he did have a very clear and encouraging message. On Tuesday, the 53-year-old spoke with reporters for the first time since...
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks looking to beat the odds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks knows he’s facing an uphill battle in Carolina. But that didn’t prevent the confident Wilks from jumping at the opportunity to take over as Panthers interim head coach after Matt Rhule was abruptly fired Monday — even though he realizes the odds of being promoted to a permanent position […]
