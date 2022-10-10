Read full article on original website
Popular Weapon Banned From WWE
When it comes to wrestling matches weapons can take a match to a whole new level. Over the years fans have seen many wrestlers get creative when using weapons and some have even used thumbtacks to bring pain to their opponents. Ronda Rousey recently challenged Liv Morgan in an Extreme...
Possible Reason Why Brock Lesnar Returned On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the special season premiere episode, and it featured some big moments to say the least. Brock Lesnar returned to confront Bobby Lashley, and The Beast decimated Lashley when he hit him with the F5 and put him in the Kimura. Andrew...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Released Star Back To The Company
Main roster debuts are always exciting and in November of 2020 Chelsea Green was called up to the SmackDown brand. She competed in a fatal four way match with a SmackDown Women’s Title shot on the line which she was supposed to win, but unfortunately Green broke her wrist during the match and the result had to be changed.
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To Shawn Michaels Overselling At SummerSlam 2005 Revealed
Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling business and there was a lot of anticipation heading into their SummerSlam main event in 2005. However, when the bell finally rang Shawn Michaels spent the majority of the match overselling Hulk Hogan’s offense which produced some hilarious results at times. The match is still talked about to this day, but it could be argued that the match gets talked about for all the wrong reasons.
Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Debuting On AEW Dynamite
The AEW roster is loaded with talented wrestlers as well as talented broadcasters and recently there’s been a lot of talk about Renee Paquette possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. It was reported that Renee Paquette turned down an offer to return to WWE and that people in WWE believe...
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
WWE Wrestler Accused Of Stealing Move From AEW Star
This week’s episode of NXT featured The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a triple threat match to determine the number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship. At one point during the match Josh Briggs was on outside of the ring with Malik Blade and he pushed Blade into the ring ropes then hit him with a lariat as he bounced off. Booker T noted that he hasn’t seen anything like that in his 32 years in the business and apparently the move didn’t go over too well with AEW star JD Drake.
Former WWE Star Issues Statement On WWE Return Rumors
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE former stars are returning at a rapid pace, and Matt Cardona got the wrestling world talking recently when he noted on Twitter that a rematch with Drew McIntyre would be fun. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently told Metro...
Backstage News On Former Champion Turning Down Offer To Return To WWE
You can never say never in the world of professional wrestling as former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently made her AEW debut and it seems that she’s being set up for a feud with Britt Baker. Fightful Select reports that even though Saraya was sidelined due to injury for...
Update On Cody Rhodes’ Injury Status
Cody Rhodes made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and he kicked off a feud with Seth Rollins. Rhodes defeated Rollins on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but unfortunately he suffered an injury that sidelined him a few months later. The American Nightmare is currently recovering after...
WWE Reportedly Working On New Contract For Possible Return
The world of professional wrestling can be unpredictable sometimes, and Sasha Banks & Naomi shocked the world back in May when they walked out of Monday Night Raw. Neither Banks nor Naomi have returned to WWE, but it sounds like WWE is trying to bring Naomi back into the fold.
Possible Spoiler On NXT Star Being Brought In For WWE Raw
With all of the main roster call-ups and returns that fans have seen over the last few months there’s no telling who could be the next familiar face to appear on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that current plans call for former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes to...
Matt Hardy On What AEW Talent Should Do If They Have A Problem With Someone
There are many wrestlers who call All Elite Wrestling home, but it’s no big secret that there’s been some backstage drama over the last few months. Several AEW stars have been involved in altercations which have led to suspensions. Matt Hardy recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and...
Spoiler On Plans For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE over the weekend at Extreme Rules and tonight he will make his return to the blue brand when he appears on Friday Night SmackDown. Fightful Select is reporting that Bray Wyatt is set to be a focal point of SmackDown tonight. The mask that’s being brought in for Bray to use is being referred to as an “uncle Howdy” mask. There are also reportedly plans to incorporate the abandoned Firefly Funhouse aesthetic into the show.
Renee Paquette On Possibly Doing Commentary For AEW
Ever since Renee Paquette parted ways with WWE in 2020 there’s been speculation that she could end up in All Elite Wrestling, and she made her big AEW debut during this week’s episode of Dynamite in Toronto. Renee Paquette once again took on the role of an interviewer,...
Former WWE Trainer Recalls Brock Lesnar Knocking Another Wrestler To The Ground Backstage
Nowadays Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, but there was once a time when Lesnar was still establishing himself as he developed his skills in OVW. During his time in OVW, Brock Lesnar trained with Rip Rogers alongside other up and coming talents at the...
Former World Champion Leaning Toward Signing With AEW
It seems that there’s a lot of interesting when it comes to Bandido at the moment as the former ROH World Champion recently revealed that he’s been in talks with AEW, and that WWE offered him a deal. Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bandido...
New AEW Signing Announced
You never know when All Elite Wrestling might announce a new signing and it was recently confirmed that Zack Clayton has officially signed with the company. Zack Clayton has been featured on AEW’s YouTube shows over the last few years, and he confirmed during the October 11 episode of AEW Dark that he is now part of the AEW roster.
Road Dogg Comments On WWE Trying To Get Billy Gunn For The DX Reunion
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the season premiere for the red brand and the show featured a special 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Of course only four of the members were present for the celebration because Billy Gunn is currently working for All Elite Wrestling.
