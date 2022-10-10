Read full article on original website
Related
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
The U.S.’ next-gen AbramsX tanks will feature a hybrid power plant
A next-generation tank of General Dynamics' stable will boast a new hybrid power plant that can deliver the same tactical range while using 50 percent less fuel, a company press release said. Dubbed AbramsX, the next-generation battle tank is a step forward in the U.S. Army's plans to reduce its carbon emissions.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
metro-magazine.com
BAE Systems to Provide Electric Drive Solutions for ENC
BAE Systems announced it will provide ElDorado National (California) or ENC with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses. ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Finance Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure
Potential Applicants Invited to Submit Letters of Interest for Projects to Deploy Carbon Management Technologies, Fight Climate Change and Create Good-Paying Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today began accepting letters of interest from applicants for loans under a new $2.1 billion Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) program. Enacted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CIFIA offers funding for large-capacity, shared carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation projects located in the United States. Appropriated annually through 2026, CIFIA will support shared infrastructure projects, including pipelines, rail transport, ships and barges, and ground shipping, that connect anthropogenic sources of carbon with endpoints for its storage or utilization. Carbon management technologies such as direct air capture, carbon capture from industry and power generation, carbon conversion, and CO2 transportation and storage technologies must be deployed at a large scale in the coming decades to meet the United States’ net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050.
The B-52 will now be equipped with F130 Rolls-Royce engines
Boeing has released a video where it showcases that the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program has completed its wind tunnel testing for the installation and use of the aircraft's new F130 Rolls-Royce engines according to an article by The War Zone published on Tuesday. We first reported on this development back in March of 2022.
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | October 12, 2022
USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report today. Here's a look at the latest numbers.
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
seafoodsource.com
Brazilian tilapia farmer Tilabras secures USD 9.7 million investment from Ocean 14 Capital
London, U.K.-based private equity impact investment fund Ocean 14 Capital has invested over EUR 10 million (USD 9.7 million) in Brazilian tilapia producer Tilabras. Launched in 2019, Ocean 14 Capital, is seeking to build a portfolio of 20 to 25 holdings within three years that offer both environmental benefits for oceans and provide competitive financial gains for investors. Tilabras said it has developed “a planet-friendly model” for farming tilapia by feeding its fish on a fully-sustainable, vegan diet, while minimizing its CO2 footprint.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
Exxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
HOUSTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) fledging low carbon energy business on Wednesday struck its first commercial carbon storage deal under an effort to target a projected multi-trillion market by 2050.
Agriculture Online
Panama to add green hydrogen production to major advanced biorefinery
NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The government of Panama and energy companies, including SGP BioEnergy, announced Tuesday that they will add green hydrogen production to an advanced biorefinery in development. The facility plans to refine 180,000 barrels a day of biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and generate 405,000...
Samsung Wins One-Year Relief From New US Chip Embargo
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF bagged a one-year immunity from the new U.S. embargo on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China. The U.S. Department of Commerce allowed Samsung to continue receiving chip-making equipment and other items needed to maintain its memory-chip production in China, the Wall Street Journal reported.
freightwaves.com
Cummins adding hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing in US
Cummins Inc. will manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in Minnesota, the latest site in its effort to meet a 2025 revenue goal of $400 million a year from cleaning up long-haul trucking and other polluting industries. Electrolyzer production will get 89,000 square feet of dedicated space at an existing Cummins facility in...
cdrecycler.com
NC State awarded $2.25M grant to develop sustainable energy products from waste streams
Researchers in North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences have been awarded a $2.25 million grant funded by the Department of Energy to develop sustainable biotechnologies sourced from solid waste streams. The project, called Sargassum and Wood Waste for Aviation Fuel...
3DPrint.com
Aerospace Giant Safran Opens Aerospace €80 Million 3D Printing Campus
French engines and engineering firm Safran (SAF.PA) has inaugurated an Additive Manufacturing Campus, a 3D printing center of excellence, in Le Haillan. In attendance at the grand opening ceremony were Safran CEO Olivier Andriès and French Minister of Industry Roland Lescure, among other notables. The 12.500 square meter campus...
Comments / 0