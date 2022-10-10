Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
$22,000 raised for Meals on Wheels Delaware
Meals on Wheels Delaware delivered 898,509 hot and nutritious meals to more than 6,600 seniors across the state with the help of almost 1,000 volunteers in 2021. On Oct. 9 at Grain on the Rocks in Lewes, delicious creations from some of the area’s finest restaurants were delivered to some of those volunteers.
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
PhillyBite
Best Antique Stores in Delaware
- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
Local family practitioner passes away
Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware kicks off Thanksgiving Food Drive
Thanksgiving is six weeks away and the Food Bank of Delaware is ramping up efforts to feed those in need during the holiday. The Food Bank of Delaware’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive started this week. The organization’s communications director Kim Turner says at the height of the pandemic they...
wjbr.com
UPDATE: Confirmed Remedial Action Plan to the Abandoned NVF Building in Wilmington
This is a still-developing story and simply describes the information that is available online. For more information I recommend contacting the DNREC or the city council. To read the original article please scroll down…. UPDATE: Patrick Boettcher of the DNREC responded to my email inquiring more information about the project.
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington University starting Delaware's second law school
Wilmington University is starting Delaware's second law school. The private school will join Widener University's Delaware Law School in serving the prospective legal community in the First State. In a statement on their website, Law School Dean Phillip Closius said "My staff and I have decades of experience at other...
WGMD Radio
DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter
An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
delawaretoday.com
9 Collectible Pieces to Add Character to Your Delaware Home
Adobe Stock | FollowTheFlow. All product photos are courtesy of respective brands. To elevate your space and add an artsy touch, try incorporating statement collectible pieces from around the First State. Kader Boly Original Multicolor Abstract Faces. $4,800 | 24 feet by 36 feet | Marché, Kennett Square. Collectible...
delawarepublic.org
Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program
The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently. The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every...
visitrehoboth.com
The Tastiest Fall Food & Drinks at the Delaware Beaches
Sweater weather is officially upon us at the Delaware beaches! Time to open the windows to the crisp autumn air, gather around bonfires, and enjoy some delicious fall treats around Rehoboth, Lewes, Ocean View, and Bethany! Let’s be honest, we all love pumpkin everything and those cozy fall meals.
WBOC
State Retirees Rally Against New Medicare Advantage Plan
DOVER, Del.- State retirees rallied at Legislative Hall this morning in opposition to Delaware's new Medicare Advantage Plan. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch plans as a cost saving measure. The new plan will go into effect on Jan. 1 2023. State retirees believe the new plan, administered...
'Branches to Chances' helps returning workers turn a new leaf by gardening
For these hard-working gardeners, a second chance was all they needed to grow fruitful careers.
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in West Chester PA
Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
Cape Gazette
Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware
• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
WMDT.com
Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington shrinks fine for parking violations, proposes other reforms in ticketing and towing
About 57,000 parking tickets are issued in Wilmington each year, and the city is taking steps that would result in fewer citations, and less revenue - with the hopeful tradeoff of more timely payments, less confusion and less towing. Mayor Mike Purzycki outlined several reforms Wednesday - some of which...
State resumes rent, utility assistance with new rules
Just over a month after the Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting new applications for rental assistance, the program is back up and running, officials announced Wednesday. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program, or DEHAP, offers financial assistance to qualifying tenants who are at high risk of eviction. The Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting applications on Sept. 9 to modify ... Read More
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
