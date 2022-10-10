ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

Man fell to his death while trying to climb down from balcony, inquest told

A man fell to his death from the balcony of a third-floor flat after he climbed over it and tried to descend the building while fearing for his safety, an inquest heard.Gary Henderson, 64, travelled in a taxi from Harwich in Essex where he lived to a party at the block in Duke Street in Ipswich, which he had not visited before.Mr Henderson travelled in the taxi with Timothy Gill, who knew the flat’s occupant Rebecca Hibble, Monday’s hearing in Ipswich was told.Maintenance man Mr Henderson was pronounced dead by paramedics at 2.36am on June 24, 2020.Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court

Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears

A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Accidents
Public Safety
Northern Ireland
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley

A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
ANIMALS
BBC

Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse

Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released

A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift. A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say. The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukPolice have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
ANIMALS

