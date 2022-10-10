ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Autoblog

EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
IDAHO STATE
gcaptain.com

Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia

Accelleron shifts its turbocharger center from Jakarta to Bekasi, Indonesia. New service center to provide state-of-the-art facilities to Accelleron customers. Accelleron has enhanced its global turbocharger service network capabilities in Indonesia by opening new, modern workshop facilities near Jakarta, to join its extensive network of local support in more than 100 locations worldwide.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Kenya#Tea#Free Trade Agreement#Business Industry#East African#West African
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
FOXBusiness

Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records

Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Austria Sues EU Executive Over Green Label for Gas, Nuclear

Berlin — The Austrian government said Monday it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies. Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could "greenwash" nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : The growing scope of lithium in Australia

Lithium is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after metals in the world- thanks to the growing demand for electric vehicles. Australia is the world's largest producer of this metal and is taking advantage of its skyrocketing demand. According to the chief economist's office's resource and energy quarterly repor Australia's resource and energy export earnings are forecast to reach $450 billion in 2022–23, surpassing last year's record of $422 billion.
METAL MINING
Voice of America

IMF Downgrades Its World Economic Forecast

Washington — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its 2023 world economic outlook, citing Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, widespread inflationary pressures and higher interest rates boosting borrowing rates for both businesses and consumers. The 190-nation lending agency said it expects a meager 2.7% global growth rate...
MARKETS
altenergymag.com

As Graphite and Graphene Demand Skyrockets, Graphjet Technology Tees Up IPO

-New Sustainably Sourced Low-Cost Supply Uses Agricultural Waste to Create “Black Gold” -Graphjet Joins MIT Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) For Global Innovative Leaders. New York City, New York - Graphjet Technology, an emerging company producing graphite and graphene - critical raw materials for a variety of consumer products including EV batteries - is readying plans to go public following a merger agreement with Energem Corp. (Nasdaq: ENCP), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The merger, which was announced August 2, 2022, will allow Graphjet to become a U.S. Corporation and list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "GTI."
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Afghanistan, South Korea, Venezuela Lose Bids for UN Rights Body

New York — Afghanistan, South Korea and Venezuela lost their bids Tuesday to serve three-year terms on the U.N. Human Rights Council. With nearly all the 193-member states voting in the General Assembly, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan, and Vietnam were voted onto the 47-member Geneva-based rights body.
WORLD
Voice of America

Why Companies Decide to Leave or Stay in China

Washington — Taiwan businessman Liao Chin-chang invested in factories in mainland China's southern city of Dongguan for the last two decades, making everything from shoes to soccer balls and chemicals. Earlier this year, however, he decided it was time to go home to Taiwan. Liao's decision came as global...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company congratulates China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) on adding two additional AP1000 ® technology-based plants in China to its growing list of newbuild projects. China’s State Council recently approved the two units owned by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) at Lianjiang Nuclear Power Plant in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006094/en/ Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Mystery Around Audio Leaks from Pakistan PM’s Office Deepens

Islamabad — Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, has condemned the recent audio leaks of conversations from his time in office and those of incumbent Shahbaz Sharif, seeking a judicial probe into what he calls “a serious breach of national security.”. Multiple audio clips have hit social...
INDIA
Voice of America

China’s ‘Overseas Police Stations’ Breach Sovereignty, Report Says

A new report warns that in cities worldwide, China has opened dozens of ‘overseas police service centers’ - some of which blackmail criminal suspects into returning home to face charges — in breach of globally accepted extradition laws. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, some fear the networks could target political dissidents as well.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Voice of America

SWIFT Releases Plan for Digital Currency

Financial messaging system SWIFT has released plans for a worldwide central bank digital currency (CBDC) network. The plan is the result of eight months of tests using different technologies and currencies. SWIFT’s tests looked at how CBDCs could be used internationally and changed into traditional money if needed. For the...
ECONOMY

