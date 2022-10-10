Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Voice of America
Tanzania, Kenya Agree to Fast-track Construction of Gas Pipeline Project
DAR ES SALAAM — The presidents of Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to fast-track construction of a natural gas pipeline designed to increased trade and lower energy costs for both countries. The decision was reached Monday in bilateral talks in Dar es Salaam led by Tanzanian President Samia Hassan...
gcaptain.com
Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia
Accelleron shifts its turbocharger center from Jakarta to Bekasi, Indonesia. New service center to provide state-of-the-art facilities to Accelleron customers. Accelleron has enhanced its global turbocharger service network capabilities in Indonesia by opening new, modern workshop facilities near Jakarta, to join its extensive network of local support in more than 100 locations worldwide.
gcaptain.com
Spain’s Cepsa Signs Green Hydrogen Shipping Deal with Rotterdam Port
MADRID, Oct 11 (Reuters) – Spanish oil and gas group Cepsa has signed a deal with the Dutch port of Rotterdam to ship green hydrogen from southern Spain to northern Europe, the oil company and the port said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by the Financial Times. Countries...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS・
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
Voice of America
Austria Sues EU Executive Over Green Label for Gas, Nuclear
Berlin — The Austrian government said Monday it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union's top court over plans by the bloc's executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies. Austria's environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure could "greenwash" nuclear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions
SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said.
Netherlands seeks tougher EU targets to save energy this winter
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union should enforce tougher targets to save energy, in a bid to avoid shortages and curb prices this winter, the Netherlands' energy minister said on Wednesday.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : The growing scope of lithium in Australia
Lithium is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after metals in the world- thanks to the growing demand for electric vehicles. Australia is the world's largest producer of this metal and is taking advantage of its skyrocketing demand. According to the chief economist's office's resource and energy quarterly repor Australia's resource and energy export earnings are forecast to reach $450 billion in 2022–23, surpassing last year's record of $422 billion.
Voice of America
IMF Downgrades Its World Economic Forecast
Washington — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its 2023 world economic outlook, citing Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, widespread inflationary pressures and higher interest rates boosting borrowing rates for both businesses and consumers. The 190-nation lending agency said it expects a meager 2.7% global growth rate...
altenergymag.com
As Graphite and Graphene Demand Skyrockets, Graphjet Technology Tees Up IPO
-New Sustainably Sourced Low-Cost Supply Uses Agricultural Waste to Create “Black Gold” -Graphjet Joins MIT Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) For Global Innovative Leaders. New York City, New York - Graphjet Technology, an emerging company producing graphite and graphene - critical raw materials for a variety of consumer products including EV batteries - is readying plans to go public following a merger agreement with Energem Corp. (Nasdaq: ENCP), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The merger, which was announced August 2, 2022, will allow Graphjet to become a U.S. Corporation and list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "GTI."
Cholera protection gaps in U.S.: No new vaccine supply, no national stockpile
Shortages of U.S. cholera vaccine are raising deep concerns among some top infectious disease doctors, who fear Americans could be highly vulnerable to a public health threat that can spread quickly.
Voice of America
Afghanistan, South Korea, Venezuela Lose Bids for UN Rights Body
New York — Afghanistan, South Korea and Venezuela lost their bids Tuesday to serve three-year terms on the U.N. Human Rights Council. With nearly all the 193-member states voting in the General Assembly, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan, and Vietnam were voted onto the 47-member Geneva-based rights body.
Voice of America
Why Companies Decide to Leave or Stay in China
Washington — Taiwan businessman Liao Chin-chang invested in factories in mainland China's southern city of Dongguan for the last two decades, making everything from shoes to soccer balls and chemicals. Earlier this year, however, he decided it was time to go home to Taiwan. Liao's decision came as global...
Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company congratulates China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) on adding two additional AP1000 ® technology-based plants in China to its growing list of newbuild projects. China’s State Council recently approved the two units owned by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) at Lianjiang Nuclear Power Plant in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006094/en/ Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China (Photo: Business Wire)
Voice of America
Mystery Around Audio Leaks from Pakistan PM’s Office Deepens
Islamabad — Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, has condemned the recent audio leaks of conversations from his time in office and those of incumbent Shahbaz Sharif, seeking a judicial probe into what he calls “a serious breach of national security.”. Multiple audio clips have hit social...
Voice of America
China’s ‘Overseas Police Stations’ Breach Sovereignty, Report Says
A new report warns that in cities worldwide, China has opened dozens of ‘overseas police service centers’ - some of which blackmail criminal suspects into returning home to face charges — in breach of globally accepted extradition laws. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, some fear the networks could target political dissidents as well.
Voice of America
SWIFT Releases Plan for Digital Currency
Financial messaging system SWIFT has released plans for a worldwide central bank digital currency (CBDC) network. The plan is the result of eight months of tests using different technologies and currencies. SWIFT’s tests looked at how CBDCs could be used internationally and changed into traditional money if needed. For the...
Comments / 0