SBLive Kentucky Top 25 football rankings: St. X, Ballard, Lexington Catholic prevail in top-10 matchups

Week 8 brought several marquee matchups in the Kentucky high school football scene, and the action didn’t disappoint. Defending Class 6A state champion St. Xavier had to overcome a 10-point deficit to beat Manual. Ballard topped Trinity for the first time since 1995, ending a 33-game losing streak in the series. And perhaps most surprising, Lexington Catholic toppled Boyle County in Class 4A, ending the Rebels’ winning streak at 19 games.

The wild week resulted in several shakeups within our power rankings, especially in the top 10. Here’s our ranking of the top 25 teams in Kentucky, regardless of classification, as well as a look at what’s next for each.

1. St. Xavier (6-1)

In a matchup of perhaps the two best defenses in the state, the Tigers found themselves trailing Manual 10-0 on Friday night. But St. X scored 21 unanswered points to come away with a 21-10 victory and maintain their spot atop the rankings. After missing last week’s game due to an injury, quarterback Trevor Havill had perhaps his best game of the season, completing 21 of 25 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Adam Boone and Davis Yates each rushed for a score. Kanon Williams and Jaxon Panariello led the way for a dominant Tiger defense, combining to record 15 tackles with a sack apiece. St. X should get a bit of a reprieve this week with a matchup against Butler.

2. Frederick Douglass (7-0)

The Broncos had the week off. They might face their toughest test yet this week when they travel to face 6-1 Great Crossing.

3. DuPont Manual (6-1)

Manual may have fallen to St. X, but the fact that they pushed the defending state champs allows them to stay at No. 3 in our rankings. Miles Rhodes forced and recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown, but the Manual offense couldn’t get going. The Crimsons will face another challenge this week hosting a 5-2 Pleasure Ridge Park squad.

4. Ballard (6-1)

The Bruins prevailed in another defensive slugfest between two of the top teams in Class 6A, outlasting Trinity 14-6. The Ballard defense forced a safety and got a pick-six from Jaden Minkins. Ballard’s 6-1 start marks its best record through seven games since 2005. It will look to keep rolling in a district matchup with Eastern this week.

5. Lexington Catholic

The Knights finally slayed the giant that is Boyle County, ending a winning streak that dated back to August of 2021 in a 28-27 thriller. Junior quarterback Jackson Wasik was the star, scoring all four touchdowns for Lexington Catholic, three through the air and one as a rusher. Wasik completed 23 of 29 passes for 278 yards and led a 21-0 run to end the game. The Knights now look like the new team to beat in Class 4A. They will host Bourbon County this week.

6. Boyle County (6-1)

While the Rebels’ streak is over, they certainly showed they could hang with Lexington Catholic, taking a 20-7 lead at one point in the game. Running back Montavin Quisenberry racked up 174 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. If not for a blocked extra point, Boyle County would have taken the Knights to overtime, The Rebels will look to start a new win streak this week against Anderson County.

7. Covington Catholic (6-1)

The Colonels had last week off, but they rise in our rankings by virtue of Lexington Catholic’s win. Covington Catholic is the only team to knock off the Knights this season, beating them 7-6 in Week Three. Covington Catholic’s unblemished record against Kentucky opponents this season will be put to the test when it hosts Highlands this week.

8. Male (4-3)

The Bulldogs bounced back from a loss to Roncalli (Ind.) in a big way, dominating Southern 56-0. Sophomore wide receiver Antonio Harris caught three touchdowns in the victory. Male hosts Fern Creek on Friday.

9. Woodford County (7-0)

The Yellow Jackets remained unbeaten with a 36-0 win over Madison Southern last week. The team’s high-powered offense has scored at least 36 points in every game this season. That streak could well continue this week in a road matchup at Collins and dual-threat sensation Kenyon Goodin, a game that has the makings of a shootout.

10. Trinity (4-4)

The Shamrock offense struggled in the team’s 14-6 loss to Ballard. The quarterback duo of Drew Allen and William DeSensi combined to complete nine of 17 passes for just 47 yards and two interceptions. Trinity’s daunting schedule doesn’t get any easier this week, as the Shamrocks will host St. Mary’s of St. Louis.

11. Bowling Green (6-1)

The Purples had last week off, which could be useful as they prepare to face district rival Greenwood. The Gators are also 6-1 to start the season.

12. Christian Academy-Louisville (8-0)

The Centurions continued to roll with a 51-0 beatdown of DeSales on Friday. Led by quarterback Cole Hodge, who threw for five touchdowns last week, the CAL offense has now scored 48 or more points in seven straight games and the team has won all eight contests by at least 35. The Centurions get a bye this week.

13. Henderson County (6-1)

The Colonel offense exploded for 62 points in a win over Apollo, the team’s fourth victory in a row. Quarterback Trajdon Davis threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns and Jaheim Williams racked up 221 scrimmage yards and three scores. A tougher test awaits this Friday when Henderson County will host Daviess County.

14. Southwestern (7-0)

The Warriors remained unbeaten with a 40-6 win over Whitley County last week. Running backs Christian Walden and Tanner Wright both ran for more than 100 yards as the team rushed for a combined 398. Southwestern has a home matchup against South Laurel this week before two straight contests against top 25 teams in Pulaski County and Madison Central to close the season.

15. Corbin (7-0)

The Redhounds continued to roll, beating Knox Central 50-0 last week. Quarterback Kade Elam completed 11 of 13 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those scores and 235 yards went to Carter Stewart. A home date against Lincoln County this week should provide another opportunity for Corbin to put up big numbers.

16. Bullitt East (6-1)

The Charger offense wasn’t quite as explosive as we’ve seen in recent weeks, but they still extended their winning streak to six straight games with a 23-7 win over Fern Creek. They will travel to face Southern on Thursday before what should be a revealing test against Male on Oct. 21.

17. Pikeville (5-2)

There was no hangover for the Panthers after their statement win over Madison Central last week. They rolled past Sayre 44-15 on Friday. Quarterback Isaac Duty threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, both to Wade Hensley. Pikeville will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they face Russellville on Saturday.

18. Madison Central (6-1)

Madison Central bounced back from its loss to Pikeville with a 42-0 win over Oldham County. Running back Brady Hensley racked up 204 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, while Jayden West caught a pair of scores. The Indians start a tough three-game stretch to close the regular season this week when they host George Rogers Clark.

19. Bryan Station (4-3)

The Defenders continued their rebound from an 0-3 start by cruising past George Rogers Clark last week, winning 50-7. Not only did it mark the team’s fourth straight victory, but all four have come by at least 21 points. Trenton Cutwright passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the win, two of those going to JT Haskins Jr., and Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd rushed for 144 yards and four scores. Up next is a road matchup at Oldham County on Thursday.

20. Scott County (6-1)

The Cardinals rolled past Grant County 55-0. In two games since losing their lone contest of the season, they’ve won a combined 98-0. Five different players rushed for touchdowns Friday. This week, Scott County will travel to face Montgomery County.

21. Highlands (6-2)

The Bluejays continued to roll with a 55-0 win over Boone County, their second 55-point victory in as many weeks. Quarterback Brody Benke threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns while Cameron Giesler rushed for three scores. Highlands’ six-game win streak will face its toughest test yet when they travel to Covington Catholic for a showdown between the two premier Northern Kentucky powers on Friday.

22. Daviess County (5-2)

The Panthers had last week off to prepare for a top-25 showdown with Henderson County on Friday.

23. Central Hardin (6-1)

The Bruins, too, had a bye last week. They will resume district play against Meade County on Friday.

24. Pulaski County (7-1)

The Maroons cruised to another win, topping North Laurel 47-13. Quarterback Brysen Dugger continued his exceptional senior season by going 25-29 for 361 yards and five touchdowns. Chandler Godby caught four of those scores. Pulaski County will travel to face Bell County this week.

25. Ryle (4-3)

The Raiders responded to their 37-0 loss to St. X by beating Campbell County 35-20. They will host Dixie Heights this week before a tough two-game stretch to end the regular season sees them face Simon Kenton and Covington Catholic.