ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, NY

Lee Zeldin describes phone call with daughters after shooting outside their home

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcDZO_0iTOsDK500

Rep. Zeldin speaks out after shooting outside his LI home 00:52

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Congressman and Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin spoke out Monday about a shooting outside his home in Shirley, Long Island.

Zeldin's 16-year-old daughters were home alone Sunday when they heard gunshots. They ran upstairs and called 911.

Suffolk County Police said the shots were fired from a car. Two 17-year-olds were struck and tried to hide on Zeldin's property. A third teen ran off.

Zeldin said he and his wife were on the phone with their daughters, trying to keep them calm.

"The girls, when they ran upstairs, they locked themselves into the bathroom. One of them briefly peeked outside of a window and saw these people at the property," he said. "What really frightened them the most was not knowing if they were being targeted."

Zeldin said police do not believe the shooting was connected to him or his family.

The search continues for the suspects.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- There was a chaotic scene in Brooklyn overnight after an abduction on Long Island sparked a police chase. Around 10:30 p.m., Suffolk County police chased a silver Toyota along the Belt Parkway. Police said a woman -- either the girlfriend or ex-girlfriend of the suspect -- was being held in the vehicle against her will. The chase ended at the corner of 12th Avenue and 86th Street in Dyker Heights, where Suffolk police and the NYPD were able to box the car in. Police said the 33-year-old suspect behind the wheel resisted arrest, injuring two officers. He also had injuries...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shirley, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Shirley, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
bkreader.com

Coney Island Mother Indicted for Drowning her 3 Children

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that a Coney Island woman has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. She is accused of drowning her three children near their home in Coney Island. “These innocent young children had their entire lives ahead of them when their own mother allegedly drowned and...
BROOKLYN, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek man wanted for shoplifting

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in June. Police said the suspect stole merchandise valued at approximately $500 from Lowes, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County cops bust South American burglary ring

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A sophisticated ring of burglars from South America, who crossed the border three months ago, is accused of targeting an ethnic group on Long Island.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, police say the suspects used lookouts and surveillance to follow unsuspecting victims.The Indian-American community is being targeted in a home burglary ring.According to the Nassau County Police Department, the suspects wore vests and posed as utility workers in Hicksville."They would watch those coming out of the Patel store or the jewelry store or getting their nails done. They follow them to their residence," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

‘Very scary’: Brooklyn shooting of DOE worker has parents on edge

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The shooting of a 19-year-old Department of Education employee left parents and guardians on edge Wednesday as they dropped off kids at a Flatlands public school just a block from the scene. The DOE paraprofessional was shot in the head at close range and critically wounded shortly after ending a substitute […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
CBS New York

NYPD: DOE employee shot in the head in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A young Department of Education employee was shot in the head moments after leaving a school in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, he remains in critical condition at the hospital.Police say the 19-year-old was shot right outside a bodega on Avenue M that's a block from the school where he worked and where children were. The shooter is still on the run.Video shows a school bus driving on Avenue M, and moments later you see what appears to be the suspect running, a reminder of how close the shooting was to a school."Everybody was...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store

A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
DARIEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Long Island#Suffolk County Police#Violent Crime#Republican
CBS New York

Police: Subway rider slashed, pepper sprayed by panhandler

NEW YORK - Police say a subway rider was slashed and pepper sprayed by a panhandler overnight in Midtown. The 57-year-old victim was allegedly attacked after telling the suspect he had no money. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on a northbound 1 train. Police said the suspect got off at the 50th Street station and ran away. The victim called police once he reached Columbus Circle. He is expected to be OK. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC school employee, 19, dies after being shot leaving work in Brooklyn; ‘It’s just too much right now’ says his distraught mom(EXCLUSIVE)

A 19-year-old shot in the head as he left his new paraprofessional job in a Brooklyn city school died of his injuries Wednesday as police arrested his alleged killer. Ethan Holder fought for his life at Brookdale University Hospital after he was shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon as he left his job at Public School 203, also known as The Floyd Bennett School, his distraught mother told ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2 officers killed, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol, Conn. shooting

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Connecticut State Police say three officers were shot overnight. Two were killed, and one was seriously injured. "We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," the department tweeted.It happened around 11 p.m. in Bristol, just west of Hartford. The scene is a residential area, about a mile and a half from the ESPN headquarters. Stick with CBS2 for more on this developing story.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where Zeldin lives when they were hit by gunfire from a moving car, Suffolk County Police said. The wounded teens then tried to hide in Zeldin’s yard, ducking under his porch and into the bushes, while the person who was with them fled. The congressman and his wife were not at home at the time of the shooting but their teenage daughters were in the kitchen doing homework when they heard gunshots and screaming, Zeldin said.
SHIRLEY, NY
fox5ny.com

Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
BELLMORE, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy