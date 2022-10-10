Lee Zeldin describes phone call with daughters after shooting outside their home

Rep. Zeldin speaks out after shooting outside his LI home 00:52

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Congressman and Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin spoke out Monday about a shooting outside his home in Shirley, Long Island.

Zeldin's 16-year-old daughters were home alone Sunday when they heard gunshots. They ran upstairs and called 911.

Suffolk County Police said the shots were fired from a car. Two 17-year-olds were struck and tried to hide on Zeldin's property. A third teen ran off.

Zeldin said he and his wife were on the phone with their daughters, trying to keep them calm.

"The girls, when they ran upstairs, they locked themselves into the bathroom. One of them briefly peeked outside of a window and saw these people at the property," he said. "What really frightened them the most was not knowing if they were being targeted."

Zeldin said police do not believe the shooting was connected to him or his family.

The search continues for the suspects.