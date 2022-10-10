ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Indigenous People's Day pays homage to First Nation people

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJNbd_0iTOsCRM00

Indigenous Peoples' Day pays homage to First Nation people 02:18

NEW YORK -- While many took to Fifth Avenue for the Columbus Day parade , others recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day, and take time to listen and learn.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock took a look at the sights and sounds of celebrations around the Tri-State Area.

With singing, dancing, prayer, stories, and food, the 8th Annual Indigenous People's Day Celebration was a gift for all who attended.

"I'm Cherokee and Azteca," said Canarsie resident Sharon Camacho. "My father impressed upon me that Christopher Columbus did not discover America... everyone thought that both my indigenous people were dead."

The showing at the celebration is proof that was not, and is not, the case.

"I get to be with all the people and enjoy all the people from different tribes, so it's really nice," said Joann Lizore, owner of Iroquois Eatery.

Lizore hails from Onandoga Nation, near Syracuse. She prepared buffalo burgers, strawberry drinks, and much more for all to enjoy. The favorites sold out, like fry bread.

"That's our Native American bread that we make. It's very popular. People love it," Lizore said.

"I think it's a good representation for the community of Indigenous People and for my kids, teaching them about multiculturalism," said Laura De Los Rios.

Families filed to the National Museum of the American Indian to learn more.

"We create the opportunity for visitors to explore indigenous ideas, indigenous cultures, and peoples," said William Chimborazo, an educator at the museum.

Chimborazo pointed out modern conveniences invented by Indigenous People.

"Every day, we wear glasses to deflect the sunlight, and that is another innovation that Indigenous People created such a long, long time ago," he said.

For thousands of years, hunters in the artic wore sunglasses made from bone, or antlers.

"You're pointing in the camera, and the light actually does not go in the middle of the glasses," Chimborazo explained.

Love lacrosse?

"Lacrosse was invented by Indigenous People," Chimborazo said.

It is considered a sacred game.

"To play the game, people have to have clarity of mind and purity," Chimborazo said.

Chimborazo has a hope for people who come to the museum.

"We are people of today, not just the past," he said.

And that New York is still a native place for indigenous people. Chimberzo adds Indigenous people from across the Americas call Queens home.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Hispanic Society honors heritage with multicultural exhibit

NEW YORK -- The Hispanic Society of America in Washington Heights celebrates Hispanic heritage every month. The "American Travelers" exhibit on display right now at the museum paints a portrait of the culture's global influence.Watercolors bathed in a soft, warm glow portray the iconic architecture and idyllic landscapes of Spain, Portugal and Mexico. Hispanic Society curatorial associate Orlando Hernandez broke down the bridge between the multiple cultures creating the countries as we know them today."We have this like extraordinary cosmopolitan, artistic creation," Hernandez told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell. "It's a world dialogue, in good terms."Artifacts date back to 14th Century Moor-occupied...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Annual wreath-laying at Christopher Columbus statue Sunday

NEW YORK -- The annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan is being held Sunday. The 10 a.m. event at Columbus Circle honors the first Italian American immigrants who came to America. Additionally, the ceremony pays tribute to civil servants and first responders who contribute to our communities. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tuesday marks National Coming Out Day for LGBTQ+ community

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is National Coming Out Day, when some LGBTQ+ people chose to "come out" to friends and family about their sexual orientation. Several elected officials and advocates will hold a rally at the LGBT Community Center in the West Village, calling for the passage of a bill that would make New York a safe haven for transgender youth and their families. The bill is sponsored by New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who spoke with CBS2 about what's at stake. "What our bill would do is draw a line in the sand to say these families won't be separated. It will prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with other state's investigations of gender affirming care," he explained. We also heard from NYC Pride Director of Entertainment David Correa about what to expect from October's LGBTQ+ History Month and more. CLICK HERE for a closer look at the bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Adams signs legislation making Times Square gun-free zone

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill Tuesday morning banning people from carrying concealed guns in Times Square, ignoring the fact that the legality of the state's new gun carry laws are under appeal. As CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer explains, according to city lawyers, it could take a long time for the courts to ultimately decide whether New York gun laws stand. In the meantime, Adams is resolute. It will still be illegal to carry weapons in the tourism-heavy Crossroads of the World. "Millions of tourists flock here every year. We are projected to receive 56 million tourists in this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul calls for federal response to N.Y.'s migrant crisis

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says the migrant crisis in New York is a federal issue and too big for the state to handle alone.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported, the declaration comes as the Biden administration announced a new enforcement plan for Venezuelans seeking asylum."We really are looking for a federal response to this, to take ownership of a crisis," Hochul said.With more than 18,000 migrants now seeking asylum in New York City, the governor said Wednesday the problem is beyond the state."This belongs in the federal government and that is where the mayor and I are 100 percent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Columbus Day Parade marches through Manhattan

NEW YORK -- The 78th annual Columbus Day Parade marched up Fifth Avenue on Monday. It's the nation's largest celebration of Italian-American heritage. More than 20,000 people marched from 47th to 72nd Street, led by this year's grand marshal, billionaire businessman and philanthropist Tom Golisano. Hundreds of thousands turned out to watch.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, 10% of New York City residents claim Italian heritage. The annual display on Columbus Day is a reflection of the pride they feel and a determination to keep alive the connection to the old country. Middle Village resident Rosalia Campo told Aiello she does it for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
CBS New York

Statue of Liberty's crown reopening to public

NEW YORK -- The Statue of Liberty fully reopened to visitors Tuesday after more than two years of limited access. As CBS2's John Dias explains, for the first time since the pandemic began, people can now return to Lady Liberty's crown. "I was actually screaming. We were home alone and I said 'We got the crown!'" said visitor Allison Madara of Indiana. That excitement of booking tickets to the illustrious crown of the Statue of Liberty led to a trip up the spiral staircase Tuesday morning for Madara and her family - all the way up the 354 steps to the headpiece of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ridgewood makes top 5 coolest neighborhoods in the world

NEW YORK -- Time Out magazine has released its list of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," and it includes a spot in Queens. Topping the list is Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, where there is an art deco vibe. Known for its vibrant nightlife is Cais do Sodre in Lisbon, Portugal, coming in second. Wat Bo Village in Siem Reap, Cambodia is third on the list thanks to its boutique hotels and hip restaurants.The highest ranked American neighborhood came in at number four -- Ridgewood, Queens, where you'll find lots of trendy bars and restaurants. And Mile End in Montreal, Canada rounds out the top five, boasting the city's top restaurants, shops and bakeries. CLICK HERE for the full list. 
QUEENS, NY
eastnewyork.com

East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location

Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Indigenous Peoples#Columbus Day#Parade#First Nation#New Yorkers#Iroquois Eatery#Onandoga Nation#Native Ameri
jcitytimes.com

From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City

If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Staten Island residents sound off on borough's 2 shelters for migrants

NEW YORK -- Some Staten Island residents sounded off against two shelters for migrant families in the borough at a meeting on Tuesday night.Families seeking asylum spent the evening divvying up donations outside the Holiday Inn Express, one of two hotels in the Travis neighborhood where the city is now temporarily housing migrants, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported."We are getting eight, nine, 10 buses a day, hundreds of individuals, children with nothing but the clothes on their backs who are coming into Port Authority," Department of Homeless Services First Deputy Commissioner Molly Park said.Since April, more than 19,000 people seeking shelter have...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS New York

Structure put up for Jewish holiday of Sukkot vandalized on UES

NEW YORK -- Sunday night marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday known as Sukkot.For a week, each family will gather for meals under a temporary structure known as a sukkah, but on the Upper East Side, one was deliberately damaged by a person caught on camera, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported.The sukkah was just built Friday at East 92nd and First Avenue, and, hours later, it was vandalized. It happened ahead of a holiday that's all about unity and joy."Why on earth would you bring hatred to a beautiful holiday? Why would you do this?" said Rabbi Uriel Vigler of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy