Indigenous People's Day pays homage to First Nation people

Indigenous Peoples' Day pays homage to First Nation people 02:18

NEW YORK -- While many took to Fifth Avenue for the Columbus Day parade , others recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day, and take time to listen and learn.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock took a look at the sights and sounds of celebrations around the Tri-State Area.

With singing, dancing, prayer, stories, and food, the 8th Annual Indigenous People's Day Celebration was a gift for all who attended.

"I'm Cherokee and Azteca," said Canarsie resident Sharon Camacho. "My father impressed upon me that Christopher Columbus did not discover America... everyone thought that both my indigenous people were dead."

The showing at the celebration is proof that was not, and is not, the case.

"I get to be with all the people and enjoy all the people from different tribes, so it's really nice," said Joann Lizore, owner of Iroquois Eatery.

Lizore hails from Onandoga Nation, near Syracuse. She prepared buffalo burgers, strawberry drinks, and much more for all to enjoy. The favorites sold out, like fry bread.

"That's our Native American bread that we make. It's very popular. People love it," Lizore said.

"I think it's a good representation for the community of Indigenous People and for my kids, teaching them about multiculturalism," said Laura De Los Rios.

Families filed to the National Museum of the American Indian to learn more.

"We create the opportunity for visitors to explore indigenous ideas, indigenous cultures, and peoples," said William Chimborazo, an educator at the museum.

Chimborazo pointed out modern conveniences invented by Indigenous People.

"Every day, we wear glasses to deflect the sunlight, and that is another innovation that Indigenous People created such a long, long time ago," he said.

For thousands of years, hunters in the artic wore sunglasses made from bone, or antlers.

"You're pointing in the camera, and the light actually does not go in the middle of the glasses," Chimborazo explained.

Love lacrosse?

"Lacrosse was invented by Indigenous People," Chimborazo said.

It is considered a sacred game.

"To play the game, people have to have clarity of mind and purity," Chimborazo said.

Chimborazo has a hope for people who come to the museum.

"We are people of today, not just the past," he said.

And that New York is still a native place for indigenous people. Chimberzo adds Indigenous people from across the Americas call Queens home.