Read full article on original website
Related
5 Of The Highest Attended Concerts In Texas History
We love concerts. You love 'em, I love 'em & Texas sure does love concerts too. But which ones were the biggest concerts ever held in Texas?. We've seen what the biggest was in El Paso: One Direction back in 2013 had an attendance of over 41,000 people. But that doesn't come close to THESE shows:
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Family of fallen Dallas officer remember his childhood in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dallas police officer and native El Pasoan Jacob Arellano was killed in a tragic car accident on Wednesday. His family, still unable to accept that their son, brother and father is now gone forever. Francisco Arellano, fallen officer’s older brother, remembered growing up with Jacob and his twin brother Josh. […]
Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?
EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Badass BBQ Restaurant in West Texas Ranks #1 in the State For Ribs
Barbecue in Texas is almost a religion, and one West Texas BBQ restaurant has received the #1 status for ribs in the whole state and it is only 90 minutes from Midland/Odessa. ROAD TRIP!!!. According to Mashed, they ranked one Pecos BBQ restaurant as the best place in the state...
Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations
It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
El Paso’s Coolest Fest in the Southwest is Back
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready El Paso! The beloved holiday tradition, WinterFest, returns to El Paso bigger, brighter and better than ever. This year’s WinterFest will kick off their festivities Saturday, November 19 in Downtown El Paso and will run through January 1, 2023. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with the […]
El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand. El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers: Barrel House Liquors Bottle […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Gone But Not Forgotten: 8 Texas Musicians We Lost Way Too Soon
We've lost some truly amazing rock legends; but some you can easily say that we lost way too soon. Though they may be no longer with us, they're always here in spirit... One of the greatest "what if" stories in metal history, Dimebag was taken from us on December 8th, 2004 in one of the darkest days in metal. Dimebag would die at the age of 38. His brother Vinnie Paul would continue to make music & live until his passing on June 22, 2018.
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: It’s back! Fred Loya holiday show to light up Ascarate Park
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fred Loya Christmas Light Show Moves: After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, one of the city’s most popular holiday traditions, the Fred Loya Christmas Lights Show, is returning — albeit with a different spin and venue. The County of El Paso and El Paso businessman Fred Loya are set to announce on Monday that the musical synchronized light show, which annually drew thousands to Loya’s East Side home before shutting down during the pandemic, is moving to Ascarate Park. The light show will partner with the county’s Lights on the Lake display. The details of the partnership, as well as the dates, hours and overall program, will be announced on Monday.
You Decide Who’s the Funniest Person In El Paso 2022
Laughterhours Comedy presents El Paso’s Funniest Comedy Challenge 2022, where the winner will earn a $300 cash prize, future booking opportunities, and ALL the bragging rights!. Every year cities across the country hold contests to see who the funniest performer is that resides and possibly works in that city.
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Pasoans Share Where to Find Some of Their Favorite Murals
You know you can always count on your favorite radio station to gather up local information on new murals happening around El Paso. Monika has been frequently updating listeners with her articles highlighting the balloon murals downtown. Those are pretty gorgeous and creative, but that is just one of many intriguing murals around El Paso.
What-A-Mum: Texas Homecoming Mums Get More Creative Throughout The Years
High School football season is upon us and in Texas, that means it’s time for Mum's season. Mum is short for the chrysanthemum flower. This flower was given by a boy to his homecoming date, cue “Homecoming Mum.”. Back in the day, a homecoming mum was a simple...
Fun TikTok Video Quizzes El Pasoans on EP Trivia
How well do you know El Paso? If someone were to give you $20 for every answer you got right about El Paso, how much money would you get? Or, how much would you lose?. That's what some El Pasoans found out when they were stopped on the streets of Downtown by Monster Link, an El Paso Digital Advertising Agency, who stopped unsuspecting victims and asked them simple Sun City questions:
13 Pumpkin Beers To Try Before October 31
Whether you're looking for a heavy dose of autumn or just a kiss on the cheek - I've got you covered with this last minute list. We're talking seasonal beer... pumpkin-flavored beer to be exact. The good news is that there's still time to get in a taste of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
KVIA
Body found in canal in San Elizario
San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
Abbott says, "Biden is facing the consequences of his war on American energy."
"Biden is facing the consequences of his war on American energy. Don’t make us dependent on foreign countries. Allow American workers to produce the oil that can reduce the price of gasoline. Texas can do it." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
‘House of Horrors’ in Las Cruces showcases over a dozen animatronic Halloween characters
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The corner of Espina St and Utah Ave may be one of the only spots in Las Cruces where one can face their fears of Micheal Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and even Shorty from Killer Klowns from Outer Space; all in one place. Maria Rosales owns the house right The post ‘House of Horrors’ in Las Cruces showcases over a dozen animatronic Halloween characters appeared first on KVIA.
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0