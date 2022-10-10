This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fred Loya Christmas Light Show Moves: After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, one of the city’s most popular holiday traditions, the Fred Loya Christmas Lights Show, is returning — albeit with a different spin and venue. The County of El Paso and El Paso businessman Fred Loya are set to announce on Monday that the musical synchronized light show, which annually drew thousands to Loya’s East Side home before shutting down during the pandemic, is moving to Ascarate Park. The light show will partner with the county’s Lights on the Lake display. The details of the partnership, as well as the dates, hours and overall program, will be announced on Monday.

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO