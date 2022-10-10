STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against TCU this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes form the previous version. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) travel on the road to face the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a battle of unbeatens inside Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.

