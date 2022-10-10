Read full article on original website
Related
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
CNET
Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced
Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
Motley Fool
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022 failed to offset the rising cost of medical care, groceries, gas, and other necessities. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the COLA in 2023 could be between 8.5% and 9%. The average retired worker could receive between $142 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Bad News No One Is Telling You About Your Huge Social Security Increase
The countdown to Social Security's trust fund running out of money could accelerate.
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October
Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Here's How Much Bigger the Average Social Security Check Will Likely Be in 2023
The average monthly Social Security check next year will depend on the type of benefit and the inflation rate in September.
The 2023 Social Security COLA Forecast Is Great News for Retirees. Here's the Real Reason Why.
Seniors on Social Security should be thrilled by the idea of an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments
NEW YORK — (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
3 Things Retirees Are Going to Hate About Social Security's Historic "Raise" in 2023
A record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is on the way in 2023 -- but there's another side to this story.
Motley Fool
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
Based on inflation levels for July and August, the Social Security increase would be 8.7% to 8.9%. Social Security recipients are in store for a big raise no matter what, but it still might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's Exactly When Your First Social Security Check Will Arrive
Sorry, it's not the day you apply for benefits.
Motley Fool
Retirees Could See a Historic Social Security COLA In 2023 -- That's Good and Bad News
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) could be as big as 9% next year, the largest increase in benefits in 40 years. The Social Security COLA enacted this year fell short, causing benefits to lag behind inflation in 2022. A historic COLA next year means more beneficiaries will pay taxes...
What happens to Social Security spousal benefits when living out of the U.S.?
Q. I live in Colombia, South America. We were married and living in the United States for 17 years. The marriage was registered at the Colombian consulate so it is also considered a marriage in Colombia. We have now divorced here in Colombia where the laws here indicate that once a couple is divorced, the spouse does not have the benefit of collecting the ex-spouses retirement funds. Since we are divorcing in Colombia, wouldn’t the laws of this country dictate the issue of Social Security benefits from an ex-spouse even if the benefits are from the U.S.?
Social Security's 2023 COLA: What Retirees Must Know
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 will be announced on Oct. 13, 2022.
Motley Fool
The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes Likely on the Way
Increasing the Social Security payroll-tax cap is a popular way to bolster the program. Changing the way COLAs are calculated could attract political support as part of an overall deal to protect benefits. Raising the retirement age, which has been done before, is widely supported by Americans. You’re reading a...
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
In 10 days, Social Security's much-awaited cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be announced. The forecast 8.7% COLA for 2023 would mark the largest year-over-year percentage increase in 41 years. With a key expense for seniors declining next year, retired workers may be able to keep more of their benefit increase. You’re...
The Biggest Social Security COLA in 40 Years Means a Bigger Tax Bill for Some Retirees
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to see an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023, the largest COLA in 40 years. Social Security benefits were first subject to federal income tax in 1984, and the tax thresholds have never been adjusted for inflation. Fewer than 10% of beneficiaries paid taxes...
11 Things to Know About the 2023 Social Security COLA
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is the most anticipated announcement of the year for tens of millions of retirees.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0