Read full article on original website
Related
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Fall to Hawley - PLAY RANGER TUESDAY
The Bluekatts are needing a win Tuesday against Ranger. Coleman fell to Hawley on Saturday, putting the Katts in a tight race to make the playoffs. Everyone come on out to the CHS gym Tuesday at 5:00 pm for a Varsity only match against Ranger. This district contest is BIG for the Katts and they could sure use your support! GO BLUEKATTS!
acuoptimist.com
Why ACU is not exempt from fleeing employees in college athletics
For 48 years, ACU had three sports information directors. After Jordan Herrod’s recent exit after a year and a half, ACU is searching for their third sports information director in just three years. Longevity is a staple for ACU especially when hiring faculty and staff. Athletics traditionally has been...
colemantoday.com
Dr. Cole Dodson, 45
Dr. Cole Dodson, age 45, of Stephenville, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Bill Franklin Center, 13152 State Highway 206, Coleman, Texas. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
colemantoday.com
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
Jim Parker, 64, of Brownwood
James “Jim” Parker, age 64, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Curtis Schneider officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
colemantoday.com
Fiesta de la Paloma 2022 Cookoff Winners
The Coleman Fiesta de la Paloma for 2022 was held on Saturday, October 1st. The entries for the cookoff gathered Friday evening to sign in and get their instructions, as provided by the Lone Star Barbecue Society. There were 16 total cooks entered for the meat divisions, and 11 bean entries. The top two overall winners were:
colemantoday.com
Jim Brusenhan, 84
Jim Brusenhan, age 84, of Coleman, passed from this life into his heavenly home on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home, Coleman. He was born James Edward Brusenhan on February 22, 1938 in the Coleman Hospital to Curtis Ernest Brusenhan and Cleo Belle Redding Brusenhan. He grew up in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High in 1956. He graduated from Texas A&I and attended welding school at Midland College. On March 3, 1962 he married Belva Sue Neal in San Angelo. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters- Jimmye Sue and Marla Belle.
colemantoday.com
Carla Sue Puckett, 63
Carla Sue Puckett, age 63, of Coleman, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Bangs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 10th
An up and down roller coaster will be in the works with the forecast as the week progresses. We will start with cooler weather and warm up by mid week before another cool down by Thursday takes place. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% showers early with a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.
koxe.com
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51, passed away on October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be 2pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ in Brownwood, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Ryan was born at Brownwood Community Hospital on August 20, 1971 in...
acuoptimist.com
Freshman Village is putting too high a price tag on attendance
It’s no secret attending Abilene Christian University is an expensive endeavor. While average tuition at most private universities sits around $38,050, ACU tuition tops out at a whopping $41,500 per year, not including room and board or textbooks per year. This price also does not include housing, textbooks or a meal plan.
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
ktxs.com
Breckenridge home considered 'total loss' following late night fire
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — Breckenridge Fire Department responded to a house fire last night in the 1500 Block of West Elm just after 10pm. According to a social media post, nobody was home at the time of the fire, but it is considered a total loss. Crews stayed on scene...
The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
colemantoday.com
St. Mark's Annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon This Sunday
St. Mark's Episcopal Church is having their annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon this Sunday, October 16th. They will be serving from 11:00am to 1:00pm. This year's fundraiser is drive-through only due to work being done in their Parish Hall. Tickets are on sale now: $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will go to Coleman County Outreach, a group within the Episcopal Church Women's organization. The raised funds will be shared with local groups such as the Senior Center, Loaves and Fishes, the Humane Society or the Backpack Program at school. Tickets can be purchased from any church member, or at Odd & Company at 300 S. Commercial in downtown Coleman from Thursday through Saturday. OR Call Charlotte Purl at 325-625-2858.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
colemantoday.com
Carla Sue Robinson, 63
Carla Sue Robinson, age 63, of Coleman, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Bangs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
colemantoday.com
National Night Out TONIGHT
Join everyone for National Night Out 2022 TONIGHT Tuesday, October 11th from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Come out and meet your local and surrounding area first responders! Bring your Lawn Chairs to Coleman City Park and enjoy hot dogs, music, giveaways, and LOTS OF FUN!
Here Are the Obvious Signs You Know You’re from the Abilene Area
One thing about those of us who live in the Abilene area is that we know how to make fun of and laugh at ourselves. That goes right down to how we view the very city we live in. Now, just because I say that doesn't give outsiders permission to...
Comments / 0