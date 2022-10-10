Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students can get ahead with Winter Session classes – enrollment is now open

Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Support local Special Olympians by attending Cars in the Park on Oct. 22
Now in its 12th year, the annual Cars in the Park event is a fall tradition, and a fun and easy way to support the local Special Olympics Team, which recently saw a major expansion when another team merged with it earlier this year. Cars in the Park is a...
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo lays out $44M in max costs for initial work at aging wastewater plant
The county has approved guaranteed maximum prices for initial construction and design work totaling roughly $44 million as part of a massive overhaul of the aging Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mission. The work for which allocations were approved this week by the Board of County Commissioners constitute...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria
A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira
A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 14
Weekend outlook: Saturday, 🌤️ High: 68, Low: 47. Mostly sunny and lighter wind. Sunday, ☀️ High: 66, Low: 35. Sunny and clear and much cooler at night. Take the family to the grand reopening of Strang Park in Overland Park today between 2-4 p.m. The park has undergone a major renovation, including the addition of the city’s first all-inclusive playground. Find out more details.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County election worker data ‘remains secure,’ officials say
Johnson County election officials say they have received assurances that the personal data of county election workers remains secure, following the arrest of the CEO of a Michigan-based company that makes election worker management software used by Johnson County. The latest: In an email late last week, officials from Konnech...
Independence police locate parents of 2 children not picked up
Independence police are looking for two parents who did not pick up their children Friday at their schools.
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
fox4kc.com
Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
KC Streetcar warns of possible traffic delays during extension project
The KC Streetcar Authority warns of temporary closures at midtown intersections Tuesday morning as crews move 1,600 feet of rail.
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
