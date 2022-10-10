ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Students can get ahead with Winter Session classes – enrollment is now open

bluevalleypost.com

JoCo lays out $44M in max costs for initial work at aging wastewater plant

The county has approved guaranteed maximum prices for initial construction and design work totaling roughly $44 million as part of a massive overhaul of the aging Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mission. The work for which allocations were approved this week by the Board of County Commissioners constitute...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria

A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira

A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 14

Weekend outlook: Saturday, 🌤️ High: 68, Low: 47. Mostly sunny and lighter wind. Sunday, ☀️ High: 66, Low: 35. Sunny and clear and much cooler at night. Take the family to the grand reopening of Strang Park in Overland Park today between 2-4 p.m. The park has undergone a major renovation, including the addition of the city’s first all-inclusive playground. Find out more details.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County election worker data ‘remains secure,’ officials say

Johnson County election officials say they have received assurances that the personal data of county election workers remains secure, following the arrest of the CEO of a Michigan-based company that makes election worker management software used by Johnson County. The latest: In an email late last week, officials from Konnech...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
#Adult Education#Open Enrollment#Online Classes#Linus College#Jccc
