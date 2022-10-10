Onancock Main Street (OMS) has secured $37,500 in funding to improve the town’s downtown district. OMS was awarded $25,000 in Downtown Investment Grants (DIG). The Town of Onancock is matching the grant with $12,500. DIG are available only to Advancing Virginia Main Street communities and can be used to fund complete projects, provide seed funding for new projects or provide gap financing that allows a project to become fully funded.

