Painter, VA

Harry Alvord Corbin of Exmore

Harry Alvord Corbin, 61, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Exmore, he was the son of the late Bruce Parker Corbin and the late Emma Jean Alvord Lasche. He was a United States Navy and National Guard Veteran, retired from Wendell Distributing, and attended Exmore Baptist Church.
EXMORE, VA
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
Onancock 1766’s 2022 Tyson’s Ticktown Wingfest raises $26,100

The Annual Tyson’s Ticktown Wingfest at the Onancock 1766 Lodge on September 11 was a huge success. This year’s Wingfest benefited two Elks Lodge Members. Both Melissa Smith and Sammy Morris are battling severe medical problems and the proceeds from this event will help with medical expenses. A...
ONANCOCK, VA
Parksley Town Council Members sue the Town and Mayor

Carol and Daniel Matthews, a married couple who are also members of the Parksley Town Council, complained in separate lawsuits filed in Accomack Circuit Court recently that the town’s mayor, Frank Russell, and several other council members have repeatedly violated the Freedom of Information Act. They also name the Town of Parksley in the lawsuit.
PARKSLEY, VA
Onancock Main St. reveals plans for $35,500 grant to improve downtown district

Onancock Main Street (OMS) has secured $37,500 in funding to improve the town’s downtown district. OMS was awarded $25,000 in Downtown Investment Grants (DIG). The Town of Onancock is matching the grant with $12,500. DIG are available only to Advancing Virginia Main Street communities and can be used to fund complete projects, provide seed funding for new projects or provide gap financing that allows a project to become fully funded.
ONANCOCK, VA
Norfolk residents lose power after vehicle hits pole

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 300 Norfolk residents lost power early Friday morning as the result of a vehicle crash. According to Norfolk dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Boulevard in the North Meadow Brook neighborhood. A Dominion Energy representative told...
NORFOLK, VA
Northampton’s lower test scores mirror rest of Virginia

The effect of the school shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on students across the Commonwealth of Virginia and Northampton County Public Schools were no exception. Northampton’s new Superintendent of Schools Jaime Cole gave a presentation to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night which showed Northampton, like the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA

Community Policy