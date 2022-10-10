Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Iowa man who said he was a victim of the 2020 election was arrested after he threatened to hang an election official, authorities say
Mark A. Rissi, 64, sent voicemails to an Arizona election official, protesting the 2020 election results and threatening to "lynch" them according to the DOJ.
Armed Fringe Groups Are Gearing Up to ‘Protect’ Midterm Ballot Dropboxes
A “patriot group” in Arizona called Lions of Liberty—which is closely tied to the Oath Keepers—is organizing their supporters to go out and conduct round-the-clock surveillance of ballot dropboxes during the midterm elections. It’s the latest sign that groups with clear ties to extremists, galvanized by conspiracy theories, are seeking to take matters into their own hands this election season.
These potential October surprises could upend midterm elections
Political insiders are weighing whether an October surprise could have the potential to upend the November midterm elections in America.
Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them
Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying
ATLANTA (AP) — Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and generated little public attention. That has changed. Attempts to delay presidential certification in Michigan in 2020 and primary results in New Mexico earlier this year have brought new scrutiny to a process that typically takes place quietly in the weeks after Election Day.
AOL Corp
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
“Think Soros Will Protect You?” Nebraska Man Gets 18 Months For Threatening Election Official On Instagram
A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday, for making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access
All but lost in the shadow of major contests for U.S. Senate and governor, voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the next presidential election. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
How Michigan officials remove dead, unqualified voters from rolls
Michigan election officials rely on a list of registered voters to confirm that those showing up at polling locations on Election Day and those returning absentee ballots are eligible to participate in elections. An accurate voter registration list is important, experts say. It helps ensure a smooth election, from determining how many polling locations to set up to making equipment purchasing decisions. ...
Bullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
Oct 9 (Reuters) - When voters in Jefferson County, Colorado, cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, they will see security guards stationed outside the busiest polling centers.
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis
The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Montana’s congressional candidates accept their election results?
It’s been almost two years since voters sent President Joe Biden to the White House, and the unfounded allegations of election fraud propagated by former president Donald Trump and his supporters are still swirling in American politics. Some 70% of Republicans nationwide believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected,...
Democrats stick to abortion, Republicans highlight economy as days wind down to early in-person voting
North Carolina Democrats began a statewide tour Monday in the final days leading up to the start of early in-person voting to highlight the election’s potential impact on abortion access as Republicans point to economic concerns driving more undecided voters.
Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges
A federal judge has sentenced a Texas family of five who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building.
Idaho8.com
Hawaii’s Democratic governor issues order bolstering abortion protections in state
Hawaii’s Democratic governor moved to strengthen abortion protections in the state on Tuesday, issuing an executive order prohibiting officials on the islands from cooperating with states attempting to prosecute people who received the procedure legally in his state. “I am issuing an executive order protecting women who seek reproductive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Michigan Election Worker Charged With Tampering With Voting Equipment
(Reuters) -An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting...
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court’s ruling from last week prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, blocking at least temporarily the order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans.
Election Workers in Battleground States Face Surge of Cyberattacks
Local election workers in key battlegrounds states dealt with a risee of phishing attacks coinciding with their primary elections, according to data shared with TIME
AOL Corp
Georgia Dem Stacey Abrams would like a Biden boost in governor’s race
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams said Sunday she would welcome an assist in her bid for governor from President Biden, who has largely been steering clear of campaign rallies ahead of the crucial midterm elections next month. Abrams, who became a national figure in the 2020 contest she narrowly lost to...
Comments / 0