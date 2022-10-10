ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

KCTV 5

Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police find he returned to town

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Abandoned apartment complex in KCK catches fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is investigating what led to a large fire at an abandoned apartment complex Wednesday morning. Chief Scott Schaunaman said the call initially came in around 10:30 a.m. regarding flames seen coming from the old Mill Street Apartment Complex. Crews...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
LEAWOOD, KS
truecrimedaily

Mo. man accused of kidnapping and raping woman found wearing dog collar with padlock around her neck

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody and faces several charges for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and holding a woman captive in his home. On Oct. 7, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said their office was assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department with an investigation on the 300 block of Old Orchard Road after a woman told police she had been "held against her will and sexually assaulted."
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
WIBW

Services set for 9-year-old killed in fatal Turnpike crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for one of the 9-year-old victims of the crash on the Kansas Turnpike that killed three children. Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home says funeral services have been set for Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, who passed away as the result of a crash that killed two other girls on Saturday, Oct. 8.
TONGANOXIE, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man stabs brother during argument over sandwich, sheriff's office says

PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say an argument over a sandwich ended with one brother stabbing the other in the leg. Miami County deputies responded Saturday to the medical center in Paola for the report of a person stabbed. The incident between the two brother had happened at a home in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.
PAOLA, KS
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY

A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
SALINE COUNTY, MO

