KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
4 in custody after shots fired at police during Kansas City chase
KANAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects after a high-speed chase on a Kansas City-area interstate. Just after 10:30a.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a vehicle at Truman and Menown they believed may have been involved in an armed disturbance earlier in the day, according to a media release from police.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Bonner Springs police investigates stabbing that sends man to hospital
Bonner Springs police arrest a suspect in the stabbing of a 23-year-old man. The victim is recovering in the hospital, expected to survive.
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
Independence man pleads not guilty in death of Cass County highway worker
An Independence man pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated, which caused the death of a I-49 highway worker early Saturday.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police find he returned to town
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.
KMBC.com
Abandoned apartment complex in KCK catches fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is investigating what led to a large fire at an abandoned apartment complex Wednesday morning. Chief Scott Schaunaman said the call initially came in around 10:30 a.m. regarding flames seen coming from the old Mill Street Apartment Complex. Crews...
Woman may have been held in Missouri home for weeks
Documents show woman may have been held against her will in Excelsior Springs home for weeks before escape.
bluevalleypost.com
Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
KCTV 5
Grandview mother takes action after video shows 14-year-old son beaten by student in class
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of a 14-year-old boy beaten in class at Grandview High School said she was shocked to see the incident. “You can see him punching my son, literally,” Latrice, who asked KCTV5 not to share her last name, said. “And I’m like, ‘Why is he not fighting back?’”
Raytown man calls police to report his own shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a man called to report he'd been shot. It happened near East 75th Street and Arlington Monday morning.
Mo. man accused of kidnapping and raping woman found wearing dog collar with padlock around her neck
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody and faces several charges for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and holding a woman captive in his home. On Oct. 7, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said their office was assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department with an investigation on the 300 block of Old Orchard Road after a woman told police she had been "held against her will and sexually assaulted."
WIBW
Services set for 9-year-old killed in fatal Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for one of the 9-year-old victims of the crash on the Kansas Turnpike that killed three children. Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home says funeral services have been set for Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, who passed away as the result of a crash that killed two other girls on Saturday, Oct. 8.
KAKE TV
Kansas man stabs brother during argument over sandwich, sheriff's office says
PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say an argument over a sandwich ended with one brother stabbing the other in the leg. Miami County deputies responded Saturday to the medical center in Paola for the report of a person stabbed. The incident between the two brother had happened at a home in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.
KFVS12
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar. Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
Smoke from vacant apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas, seen miles away
Fire crews in Kansas City, Kansas, battled a two-alarm fire at a vacant apartment building Wednesday morning.
Northbound Interstate 35 backed up south of Route 152 due to semi crash
Northbound I-35 is backed up Wednesday afternoon south of Missouri Route 152 due to a crash involving a semi.
