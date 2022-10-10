Read full article on original website
Related
kprl.com
Parking Citations in Paso 10.12.2022
Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin makes it official. Those parking citations issued to Pioneer Day visitors can be nullified, if you complete the paperwork. So, if you got one of those $50 parking tickets, you can go to the city website and protest it. You fill in the form, and they’ll nullify the ticket.
kprl.com
Crash in Atascadero 10.12.2022
Late Monday night, the driver of a stolen car led sheriff’s deputies on a chase near Atascadero. The vehicle crashed around 10:50 near Curbaril and Amapoa avenue. The car flipped over and the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He’s still at large. The...
kprl.com
Parking Tickets in Paso 10.11.2022
Parking tickets back in the news. That’s because the city of Paso Robles issued a plethora of parking tickets to Pioneer Day visitors on Saturday. One woman called KPRL yesterday to talk about it, representing her family which received several parking tickets during Pioneer Day. That call, one of...
kprl.com
Roundabout in Paso 10.12.2022
Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles public works department says progress is underway on that roundabout project by the Culinary Arts Academy. Ditas says there’s also work on Melody and Appaloosa. More on that tomorrow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kprl.com
Orange Bag Program 10.12.2022
The city of Atascadero has a new program to help homeless people pick up their own trash. It’s the Orange Bag program. Deputy city manager Laura Christianson explains the Orange Bag program to city council at last night’s meeting. The plan is to make orange garbage bags available...
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.12.2022
Sunshine today, highs near 86 in Paso Robles. 82 in Atascadero. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 50. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 88 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll see...
kprl.com
Fatal Crash 41 & Old Morro Rd 10.10.2022
A fatal car crash on highway 41 in Atascadero on Saturday. One person was killed. Another suffered serious injuries in a head-on crah on highway 41 at Old Morro road. That was at about 11:36 Saturday morning. A west-bound vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck the second vehicle...
kprl.com
Paso Robles School Board 10.11.2022
The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office board room. Early in the meeting, the school board will swear into office retired marine Lt. Colonel Kenneth Enney. Colonel Enney was selected to finish out the term of Chris Bausch, who moved over to the city council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kprl.com
Atascadero City Council Meeting 10.11.2022
Tonight, the Atascadero city council meets at the rotunda. The council will discuss text amendments to the accessory dwelling unit ordinance. The meeting gets underway at 6:00 this evening at the rotunda, with svelte mayor Heather Moreno presiding. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.
kprl.com
Another Great Pioneer Day 10.10.2022
Another great Pioneer Day in Paso Robles on Saturday. It started very early in the morning with the bean feed, and those volunteers began early on 12th street and Park. David Kudija tells KPRL that those big pots they use were originally whaling pots used in Avila Beach in the 19th century.
kprl.com
Today is Columbus Day 10.10.2022
This is Columbus Day. Some call it Indigenous People’s Day. The holiday used to be celebrated on October 12th, then they moved it to the second Monday of October. Although it’s a federal holiday, twelve states do not celebrate Columbus day. California is not yet one of that group.
Comments / 0