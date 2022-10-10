Today on Conversations we are joined by Nick Brown Owner of Rich’s Auto Center, to discuss Pets! ‘Charlie’ is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service from Rich’s Auto Center. Cake and refreshments for human guests. Dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area. The Pitbull Coalition will be on hand with some adoptable or fostered dogs to meet and greet and maybe find their forever family. A silent auction will be held online and in person. This fundraiser is open to the public, no RSVP required.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO