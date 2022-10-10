Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control faces staff shortage, asking city for funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — 2022 has been a year of shortages. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is dealing with a few of its own. The facility is not only in need of more employees, but also money to expand the shelter. They presented a budget to the...
Grant County couple weds at hospital amid cancer diagnosis
After a cancer diagnosis, a Jonesboro couple weds at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital ahead of chemotherapy treatment.
wfft.com
Students evacuate schools for fire prevention week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thick smoke filled the Holland Elementary hallways as students evacuated the building. For National Fire Prevention Week, all Fort Wayne schools went through an emergency evacuation drill. Holland was the lucky school chosen for a simulated fire, part of the 76th Annual WOWO citywide fire drill.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 10/4/22
Biggie is the Oct. 4, 2022, Pet of the Week. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
star883.com
Nick Brown: Pet Food Pantry
Today on Conversations we are joined by Nick Brown Owner of Rich’s Auto Center, to discuss Pets! ‘Charlie’ is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service from Rich’s Auto Center. Cake and refreshments for human guests. Dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area. The Pitbull Coalition will be on hand with some adoptable or fostered dogs to meet and greet and maybe find their forever family. A silent auction will be held online and in person. This fundraiser is open to the public, no RSVP required.
WANE-TV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: The struggles of affordable childcare in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The cost of care is complicated, between being expensive for families and expensive for the daycare to stay open. A battle that families have been fighting for years. In Noble County, a proposed program could change the way the system works. Jenna Anderson, with the Early...
wfft.com
September shooting on McClellan Street being investigated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that took place on September 25. The shooting happened around 4:06 a.m. at 4900 McClellan Street. Police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound at the address, and she was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.
WANE-TV
Parkview Health to lift mask requirements, visitor restrictions at all locations, clinics
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health announced it will be lifting its universal masking requirements and visitor restrictions beginning Oct. 12. The move is being made in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules will be applied to...
FWPD arrests McClellan Street shooting suspect
A Fort Wayne man is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month in the 4900 block of McClellan Street, according to police.
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry pleads guilty to drunken-driving offense
He had told police he drank "too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser" at a Fort Wayne theater, records show. The mayor was swaying, argumentative and had slurred speech, according to an arrest report.
wfft.com
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
wfft.com
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
shelbycountypost.com
State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus
State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
wfft.com
Pickleball continues to grow in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 30 new pickleball courts opened Tuesday across five Fort Wayne parks. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation committed $180,881 to resurfacing and converting courts at Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park and Kettler Park. Tillman Park tennis courts were restriped to accomodate pickleball. Fort Wayne Parks...
WANE-TV
Allen County Sheriff candidates agree to debate on wane.com
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two candidates for Allen County Sheriff will debate the issues ahead of the November election. Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter have agree to debate Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The debate will be streamed live on wane.com. Hershberger is the...
WANE-TV
Grant aims to make Fort Wayne homes more accessible
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Qualified homeowners in Fort Wayne can soon apply for a grant to make their homes more accessible. Starting Tuesday, applications are open for the city’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program. The program aims to provide features that make it easier for those with disabilities to get around at home.
wfft.com
Mayor Tom Henry pleads guilty to OWI
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mayor Tom Henry has pleaded guilty to OWI. According to a probable cause document, police were called to the scene of a car crash Saturday around 10:23 p.m., where Henry had hit another car after drifting left-of-center. Police say Henry was argumentative, unsteady on his...
