ATP Schedule
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Thanasi Kokkinakis) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Sydney Tennis Classic, HO (Aslan Karatsev) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 28-Feb. 6 — Cordoba Open, CO...
ATP World Tour Stockholm Open Results
STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses):. Alex de Minaur (5), Australia, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-3, 6-1. Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-2. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Grigor Dimitrov...
WTA Guadalajara Open Results
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Guadalajara Open at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1. Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 6-3. Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def....
WTA Race Standings
1. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 4330. 2. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 4301. 3. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, United States, 3896. 4. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 3655. 5. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 3581. 6. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan...
WTA Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole Results
ROUEN, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (seedings in parentheses):. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-2. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. Viktoriya Tomova (10), Bulgaria, def. Simona Waltert, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4. Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Harmony Tan, France,...
WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 1, HO (Simona Halep) Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 2, HO (Amanda Anisimova) Jan. 7-15 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Madison Keys) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Ashleigh Barty) Feb. 4-13 2022 — St....
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf to win Firenze Open
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Firenze Open with his 11th ace of the day, beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime lost his first service game on Sunday but broke his opponent’s serve either side of that and did not face another break point in the final.
Darmstadt upsets Gladbach in German Cup, Schalke routed 5-1
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach crashed out in the second round of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss at second-division leader Darmstadt on Tuesday, when Hoffenheim routed Schalke 5-1. Schalke’s heavy loss piles the pressure on coach Frank Kramer with reports suggesting he could lose his job before the team’s visit to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Schalke has now lost its last five games across all competitions.
