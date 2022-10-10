ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WTA San Diego Open Day 1 Predictions Including Bianca Andreescu vs Ludmilla Samsonova

Bianca Andreescu continues her attempts to return to the top of the game here in San Diego. She joins the likes of Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys in their respective bids to climb back into the upper tier of women’s tennis. However, none will have it easy as the draw is deep for this tournament. We’ve already covered three matches in our first set of WTA San Diego Open predictions, so be sure to take a look at those too. This set features the remaining three matches taking place on Monday, with the Canadian star headlining the set.
WTA San Diego Open Day 1 Predictions Including Sofia Kenin vs Coco Vandeweghe

There’s a lot of intrigue around the main draw of the WTA San Diego Open. WTA Finals spots are still up for grabs and several players here are in with a shot. Add to that the continued comebacks of the likes of Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Kenin and there are plenty of story lines to keep us entertained in the coming days. Kenin headlines this set of WTA San Diego Open predictions, but be sure to read our other set for coverage of the other three matches taking place on Monday. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into these three matches.
USA women sweep Türkiye to move into FIVB Worlds semis

The USA women swept Türkiye 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in Gliwice, Poland, on Tuesday to advance to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. They’ll play unbeaten Serbia, which knocked out Poland in five sets later Tuesday. That match in Gliwice is at 2:30 Eastern and can be seen on VolleyballWorld.TV.
WTA Transylvania Open Results

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):. Wang Xinyu, China, def. Magda Linette (5), Poland, 6-2, 6-4. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Lucia Bronzetti (9), Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Women's Singles. Round of 16. Anna Bondar (8), Hungary, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 7-6...
Italy parliament meets in step towards new government

Italy's parliament meets for the first time Thursday since the far-right won elections last month, a key step in the process of forming a government. Brothers of Italy has no experience of government -- it won just four percent of the vote in 2018 general elections -- but she has sought to reassure investors she can handle the pressure.
POLITICS

