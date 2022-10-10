Read full article on original website
Simona Halep to join Martina Hingis in South Africa event aimed at fighting gender-based violence
Simona Halep will continue her comeback from surgery when she appears at an exhibition event in South Africa in December. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep will join Swiss star Martina Hingis at the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in Johannesburg. The Romanian announced in September that her tennis year was over...
Bubble Watch: Plenty of opportunity in San Diego to make up ground in Race
The Oct. 31-Nov. 7 WTA Finals in Fort Worth will offer a bonanza of prize money and rankings points in both singles and doubles. With only two weeks and three tournaments left in the regular season, there are a handful of spots still available in both categories. The San Diego...
Novak Djokovic edges ahead of rival Rafael Nadal in race for highest career win percentage
Novak Djokovic has the highest men’s winning percentage in history after he claimed his 90th ATP title with his Astana Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The triumph guarantees Djokovic his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin following his second tournament win in seven days. Victory in Kazakhstan...
WTA San Diego Open Day 1 Predictions Including Bianca Andreescu vs Ludmilla Samsonova
Bianca Andreescu continues her attempts to return to the top of the game here in San Diego. She joins the likes of Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys in their respective bids to climb back into the upper tier of women’s tennis. However, none will have it easy as the draw is deep for this tournament. We’ve already covered three matches in our first set of WTA San Diego Open predictions, so be sure to take a look at those too. This set features the remaining three matches taking place on Monday, with the Canadian star headlining the set.
Zheng Qinwen sets up rematch vs. Swiatek after Muguruza retires in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- No.28 Zheng Qinwen advanced to the second round of the San Diego Open after Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to retire down 5-0 in the first set due to GI illness. Zheng will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round Thursday. A finalist at...
WTA San Diego Open Day 1 Predictions Including Sofia Kenin vs Coco Vandeweghe
There’s a lot of intrigue around the main draw of the WTA San Diego Open. WTA Finals spots are still up for grabs and several players here are in with a shot. Add to that the continued comebacks of the likes of Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Kenin and there are plenty of story lines to keep us entertained in the coming days. Kenin headlines this set of WTA San Diego Open predictions, but be sure to read our other set for coverage of the other three matches taking place on Monday. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into these three matches.
Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Astana Open final to win his 90th career ATP title
Novak Djokovic claimed his 90th career ATP Tour title by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.
USA women sweep Türkiye to move into FIVB Worlds semis
The USA women swept Türkiye 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in Gliwice, Poland, on Tuesday to advance to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. They’ll play unbeaten Serbia, which knocked out Poland in five sets later Tuesday. That match in Gliwice is at 2:30 Eastern and can be seen on VolleyballWorld.TV.
Novak Djokovic: Nine-time Australian Open champion welcome, says tournament director Craig Tiley
Nine-time winner Novak Djokovic would be welcome to compete at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, says tournament director Craig Tiley. The Serbian former world No 1 was kicked out of the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 in a dramatic turn of events in January.
Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley
MELBOURNE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at the Australian Open as neutrals while Novak Djokovic would also be welcome to play if he can obtain a visa, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday.
UCI Track World Championships 2022: Race schedule, contenders and how to watch
France is set to host the event for the second year in a row
WTA Transylvania Open Results
CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):. Wang Xinyu, China, def. Magda Linette (5), Poland, 6-2, 6-4. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Lucia Bronzetti (9), Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Women's Singles. Round of 16. Anna Bondar (8), Hungary, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 7-6...
Bronze galore for Great Britain, as Australia breaks Dutch dominance on Track World Championships day one
There were world records, three British bronze medals and a surprise sprint victory
Russia's Putin in Kazakhstan for meetings of regional bodies
ASTANA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend meetings of several regional bodies, a Kazakh government source told Reuters.
Russia-Ukraine war live: heavy fighting as Russia seeks to establish new front line, says UK; Kyiv region hit by drone strikes
UK intelligence says Russian forces trying to establish new front line; infrastructure facility near Kyiv reportedly hit by kamikaze drones
Italy parliament meets in step towards new government
Italy's parliament meets for the first time Thursday since the far-right won elections last month, a key step in the process of forming a government. Brothers of Italy has no experience of government -- it won just four percent of the vote in 2018 general elections -- but she has sought to reassure investors she can handle the pressure.
