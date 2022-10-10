Penn State men’s hockey hit the ground running in its opening series, sweeping Canisius with a 5-2 win Friday night and a 7-5 win Saturday night. The Nittany Lions recently began a new campaign with Big Ten championship and NCAA Tournament aspirations in sight. Along with that come many different storylines as a brand-new season gets underway. Penn State’s newcomers trying to make an immediate impact was one of them, and they did just that in the team’s opening series. One of them sticks out in particular: Ture Linden.

