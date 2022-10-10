ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Men's Hockey's Ture Linden, Ryan Kirwan, & Kevin Wall Shine In Opening Series

Penn State men’s hockey hit the ground running in its opening series, sweeping Canisius with a 5-2 win Friday night and a 7-5 win Saturday night. The Nittany Lions recently began a new campaign with Big Ten championship and NCAA Tournament aspirations in sight. Along with that come many different storylines as a brand-new season gets underway. Penn State’s newcomers trying to make an immediate impact was one of them, and they did just that in the team’s opening series. One of them sticks out in particular: Ture Linden.
Onward State

Penn State-Minnesota To Air On ABC

No. 10 Penn State’s prime-time matchup with Minnesota on October 22 will air on ABC, Penn State Athletics announced on Monday. The annual White Out game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. under the lights at Beaver Stadium. This will be the second time this season the Nittany Lions...
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Announces Promotional Game Schedule

Penn State men’s basketball announced its 2022-2023 promotional game schedule on Monday. The team’s season schedule includes 11 promotional contests. Though student tickets have already been on sale, single-game tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The team’s promotional schedule is as follows:. November 7...
MLive.com

Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game

ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
Onward State

'Farm-To-Fork Freshness': An Inside Look At Penn State's Student Farm

The Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm is one of the most unique environments offered at Penn State. The beautiful 4-acre vegetable farm is located off Big Hollow Road and is dedicated to facilitating engagement in sustainable food and agricultural systems. The Student Farm is organized and run by the Student Farm Club with the goal to help incorporate Penn State students into the agricultural community.
Onward State

PSU Votes To Hold Voter Registration Clinic Through October 24

PSU Votes is holding a voter registration clinic in the HUB from Wednesday, October 12, to Monday, October 24, to help students through the process of registration before the deadline. Starting Wednesday, students can visit table No. 3 in the HUB between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. every day until...
Onward State

Downtown State College Fall Festival Set For October 15

Downtown State College will hold its 21st annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, October 15, on the 200 Block of Allen Street. Attendees can anticipate food vendors, pony rides, a fun house, and more. Free pumpkins are available on-site for kids, who can also participate...
abc23.com

Old Centre Crest Building Proposals

Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Onward State

Bees Knees Coffee Bringing A Caffeine Buzz To All Of Centre County

Think of your favorite coffee shop. It’s located on a corner downtown or standing alone back in your hometown, right? Centre County’s up-and-coming coffee shop, though…well, it’s on wheels. Bees Knees Coffee was established in 2019 by Bellefonte native Bromlyn Fitzgerald. She graduated from Penn State...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
