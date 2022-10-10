Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Ture Linden, Ryan Kirwan, & Kevin Wall Shine In Opening Series
Penn State men’s hockey hit the ground running in its opening series, sweeping Canisius with a 5-2 win Friday night and a 7-5 win Saturday night. The Nittany Lions recently began a new campaign with Big Ten championship and NCAA Tournament aspirations in sight. Along with that come many different storylines as a brand-new season gets underway. Penn State’s newcomers trying to make an immediate impact was one of them, and they did just that in the team’s opening series. One of them sticks out in particular: Ture Linden.
Is this key member of Penn State football’s offense returning to the lineup?
Penn State football is preparing for the biggest game of the season against Michigan this upcoming Saturday. Reinforcements may be on the way for Penn State football as there’s optimism that wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith could be back this Saturday. Lambert-Smith left the Northwestern game with what seems to...
Onward State
Liam Butts Breathing Life Into Penn State Men’s Soccer’s Championship Push
Coming off a season that culminated with a Big Ten championship title, it can be hard to replicate the same magic for the next season. However, that’s exactly what Penn State men’s soccer has its eyes on. Head coach Jeff Cook is no stranger to big moments. Since...
Penn State Football: causes for concern for the Nittany Lions’ road trip to The Big House
After a much-needed bye week, Penn State Football turns their attention to the Michigan Wolverines in the first game of a season-defining three game stretch. The Wolverines are currently favored by one possession at home, and these two teams are very equal in terms of talent across the board. That means something has to give.
Onward State
Penn State-Minnesota To Air On ABC
No. 10 Penn State’s prime-time matchup with Minnesota on October 22 will air on ABC, Penn State Athletics announced on Monday. The annual White Out game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. under the lights at Beaver Stadium. This will be the second time this season the Nittany Lions...
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Announces Promotional Game Schedule
Penn State men’s basketball announced its 2022-2023 promotional game schedule on Monday. The team’s season schedule includes 11 promotional contests. Though student tickets have already been on sale, single-game tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The team’s promotional schedule is as follows:. November 7...
MLive.com
Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game
ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Rhule World: Rumors swirling about Matt Rhule aren’t going away soon
ALTOONA, Pa. — Stop me if you’ve heard these words before: Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft and former Nittany Lion and State College native Matt Rhule are friends, the best of ’em. You haven’t?. Have you been sitting on the metal bleachers inside Beaver Stadium...
Onward State
‘Farm-To-Fork Freshness’: An Inside Look At Penn State’s Student Farm
The Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm is one of the most unique environments offered at Penn State. The beautiful 4-acre vegetable farm is located off Big Hollow Road and is dedicated to facilitating engagement in sustainable food and agricultural systems. The Student Farm is organized and run by the Student Farm Club with the goal to help incorporate Penn State students into the agricultural community.
Onward State
PSU Votes To Hold Voter Registration Clinic Through October 24
PSU Votes is holding a voter registration clinic in the HUB from Wednesday, October 12, to Monday, October 24, to help students through the process of registration before the deadline. Starting Wednesday, students can visit table No. 3 in the HUB between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. every day until...
Penn State officials criticize student group's event featuring Proud Boys founder
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an upcoming event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. Student organization Uncensored America on Oct. 24 is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By.”. University officials on Tuesday released...
Onward State
Downtown State College Fall Festival Set For October 15
Downtown State College will hold its 21st annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, October 15, on the 200 Block of Allen Street. Attendees can anticipate food vendors, pony rides, a fun house, and more. Free pumpkins are available on-site for kids, who can also participate...
abc23.com
Old Centre Crest Building Proposals
Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
Onward State
Bees Knees Coffee Bringing A Caffeine Buzz To All Of Centre County
Think of your favorite coffee shop. It’s located on a corner downtown or standing alone back in your hometown, right? Centre County’s up-and-coming coffee shop, though…well, it’s on wheels. Bees Knees Coffee was established in 2019 by Bellefonte native Bromlyn Fitzgerald. She graduated from Penn State...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Co. Assistant District Attorney Resigns After DUI Arrest
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An Assistant District Attorney has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Steven M. Johnston, 46, of St. Marys has been charged by Spring Township police with DUI, and obstruction of law/other government function,...
Police: Motorcyclist leads troopers on chase in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he led troopers on a chase while on a motorcycle in Clearfield County, according to police. Michael Cole, 38, was spotted by troopers after he already managed to get away from them earlier on Tuesday in Bradford Township while driving his black 2008 Yamaha without […]
