Providence, RI

Wright's Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Cranston, Rhode Island

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Cranston for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Cranston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
CRANSTON, RI
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
Middletown man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket

Last night’s Powerball drawing resulted in Rhode Island’s third $50,000 Powerball ticket claimed this October, according to Rhode Island Lottery. A Middletown man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket while eating lunch at Rusty’s, 44 Wave Ave., Middletown. The winning ticket...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
Massachusetts' Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Most People Don't Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
Hope Street biking fun derails on data, money and influence

The eight-day Hope Street bike trail trial ended at 6 pm on Saturday with what appears to have been a bike-a-thon to the street in the final few days. The results of the trial will be inconclusive because the survey the PVD Streets Coalition said they were conducting failed to reach out to the community at large, only sampling those trying out the bike trail or engaging with volunteers on the sidewalk mostly at Tortilla Flats and Frog & Toad, where promotional tables were set up. A survey by its nature should be unbiased, independent and devoid of cheerleading “noise” – this was clearly not any of those things and the results will only be anecdotal, not unbiased responses without influence.
PROVIDENCE, RI

