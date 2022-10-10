The eight-day Hope Street bike trail trial ended at 6 pm on Saturday with what appears to have been a bike-a-thon to the street in the final few days. The results of the trial will be inconclusive because the survey the PVD Streets Coalition said they were conducting failed to reach out to the community at large, only sampling those trying out the bike trail or engaging with volunteers on the sidewalk mostly at Tortilla Flats and Frog & Toad, where promotional tables were set up. A survey by its nature should be unbiased, independent and devoid of cheerleading “noise” – this was clearly not any of those things and the results will only be anecdotal, not unbiased responses without influence.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO