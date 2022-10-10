One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!
ATL had a special final day for the One Music Fest. Jazmine Sullivan, Lupe Fiasco, Chloe Bailey & more hit the stage and put on a SHOW!View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hot 107.9 Atlanta (@hot1079atl)
The hometown hero, Lil Baby ends the night off with a performance of a lifetime. Check out the photos from Lil Baby’s performance below!
1. Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!Source:@JustInMyView
2. One Music Fest Day 2: Lil BabySource:@JustInMyView
3. Lil Baby performs all his hitsSource:@JustInMyView
4. ATL hometown hero, Lil BabySource:@JustInMyView
5. One Music Fest Day 2 headliner Lil BabySource:@JustInMyView
6. Lil Baby rocks red varsity jacketSource:@JustInMyView
7. Lil Baby iced out!Source:@JustInMyView
8. Money fallingSource:other
9. Lil Baby drippin too hard!Source:@JustInMyView
10. Lil Baby x One Music Fest 2022Source:other
