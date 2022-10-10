Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO