Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
sonsofsaturday.com
In Brent Pry's First Year at the Helm of the Hokies, How Do They Look Halfway Through the Season?
2-4. That is how, halfway through the season, Brent Pry’s first year as Virginia Tech’s new head coach has started. For a program - also 1-2 in ACC play - looking to launch itself into a new era, it’s nowhere near where Pry or Virginia Tech fans would like it to be.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale Eligible After Missing First Six Games
After being ineligible for action for the first six games, Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale is officially eligible for the Hokies with Tisdale re-emerging on Tech's depth chart and head coach Brent Pry confirming in his weekly press conference to reporters that Tisdale is indeed eligible. Brent Pry had this...
Everything Mario Cristobal said ahead of Virginia Tech
Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday afternoon in good spirits despite a third consecutive loss to open his first campaign as head coach of Miami. The Hurricanes travel to Virginia Tech this weekend to take on the Hokies in Blacksburg with the program looking to bounce back and get back into the win column for the first time in over a month.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
pmg-va.com
Lee, Franklin County stuns Staunton River
After Friday’s 26-21 loss to Franklin County, Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard made it a point to speak to Eagles’ running back Jahylen Lee. “I told him, ‘Man, I love the way you play,’ ” Leonard recounted. “Then I told him, ‘I’m glad I don’t have to coach against you anymore.’ ”
cardinalnews.org
Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount
Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County. The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
WVNT-TV
WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County
PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
WDBJ7.com
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
WSLS
Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
WSMV
Virginia man arrested for making threats against Smyrna High School
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly making threats against Smyrna High School if a staff member was not fired. Bobby Shabazz Cole, 38, of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with felony for making false reports. “We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute...
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
WSLS
Why some school systems are still struggling with bus delays, routes
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been almost two months since most Southwest Virginia schools began their new year. Issues with school transportation persist, and staffing shortages are to blame. On Tuesday, almost 30 routes were delayed in Roanoke City – some by an hour, according to the school’s website...
WDBJ7.com
Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Elbit Systems Release) - Elbit Systems of America, based in Roanoke, has been awarded a U.S. Army production order worth about $107 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, according to the company. According to the...
WDBJ7.com
LewisGale launches program to reduce stroke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center has launched a program designed to reduce stroke. Dr. B. John Hynes sat down with Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to discuss AFib and a newly-launched procedure that aims to eliminate stroke risk. We found out how this procedure can change...
Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Two New TRACK Trails in City of Roanoke Parks
For over a decade, the “Kids in Parks” program has connected kids and families to public lands nationwide through their principal initiative, TRACK Trails. Each TRACK Trail location is family-friendly and features a series of self-guided activities to turn visits into fun and exciting outdoor experiences. On Thursday, October 13 at 4:00 PM, Kids in […]
