Pittsburgh, PA

techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale Eligible After Missing First Six Games

After being ineligible for action for the first six games, Virginia Tech LB Alan Tisdale is officially eligible for the Hokies with Tisdale re-emerging on Tech's depth chart and head coach Brent Pry confirming in his weekly press conference to reporters that Tisdale is indeed eligible. Brent Pry had this...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said ahead of Virginia Tech

Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday afternoon in good spirits despite a third consecutive loss to open his first campaign as head coach of Miami. The Hurricanes travel to Virginia Tech this weekend to take on the Hokies in Blacksburg with the program looking to bounce back and get back into the win column for the first time in over a month.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pmg-va.com

Lee, Franklin County stuns Staunton River

After Friday’s 26-21 loss to Franklin County, Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard made it a point to speak to Eagles’ running back Jahylen Lee. “I told him, ‘Man, I love the way you play,’ ” Leonard recounted. “Then I told him, ‘I’m glad I don’t have to coach against you anymore.’ ”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount

Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
WYOMING STATE
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant

The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County.  The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WVNT-TV

WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
PRINCETON, WV
WSLS

More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSMV

Virginia man arrested for making threats against Smyrna High School

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly making threats against Smyrna High School if a staff member was not fired. Bobby Shabazz Cole, 38, of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with felony for making false reports. “We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute...
SMYRNA, TN
WSLS

Why some school systems are still struggling with bus delays, routes

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been almost two months since most Southwest Virginia schools began their new year. Issues with school transportation persist, and staffing shortages are to blame. On Tuesday, almost 30 routes were delayed in Roanoke City – some by an hour, according to the school’s website...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Army orders $107M worth of Roanoke-based night goggles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Elbit Systems Release) - Elbit Systems of America, based in Roanoke, has been awarded a U.S. Army production order worth about $107 million to supply Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, according to the company. According to the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

LewisGale launches program to reduce stroke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center has launched a program designed to reduce stroke. Dr. B. John Hynes sat down with Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to discuss AFib and a newly-launched procedure that aims to eliminate stroke risk. We found out how this procedure can change...
ROANOKE, VA

