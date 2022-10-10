ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion

Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
New Discovery Might Provide Actual Proof Of Payette Lake Monster

As Halloween approaches in Idaho, we start to think about legends, ghosts, and monsters. Some of us believe these stories, some are skeptics, and others don't have an opinion but enjoy the idea of them. What makes "spooky season" so much fun is that we're not sure whether these stories are true. We like the possibility of them being true from afar. We want to suspend our disbelief to feel the terror, even for a few minutes. That's why lines at Haunted World and other Idaho haunted attractions get as long as the calendar turns to October.
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Despite Complaints, Idaho Home to One of the Best Cities to Drive In

Driving is one of the most frustrating things there is in the world. It can be your car having problems, traffic, other drivers doing stupid things, the weather, or any other number of things that cause us to hate and complain about being behind the wheel. Traffic in the Magic Valley isn't too bad compared to other places, but most of us find something or two to complain about. When it comes to city driving, there are usually more issues with more people in a close area. Driving through cities and towns can lead to more accidents, more distractions, and more frustration. We all know some cities, such as New York and Los Angeles are terrible to drive in, but what are the best and worst cities to drive through in the United States?
Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
Agree or Disagree: These 5 Popular Cities are Part of Southern Idaho?

We write a lot of stories about different things happening all around Idaho. We love writing about events, animal sightings, and cool real estate, no matter what part of the state it may be in. But there's something that we say in many stories that causes controversy in even the least controversial stories. If we say that Boise is in Southern Idaho, the mobs come out with their pitchforks to tell us we are wrong. But are we?
Drought Slowly Sealing Fate Of Idaho Christmas Tree Farms

The ongoing drought in the western United States is once again causing concern for growers of Douglas Fir and Noble Fir trees as the Christmas holiday approaches. With inflation still crippling the country's economy, prices are again expected to rise slightly for those who head to city tree lots in December.
