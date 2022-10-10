ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

spectrumnews1.com

Good News Garage donates car to Worcester woman who runs nonprofit

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester resident Priscila Espinosa was gifted a new car Tuesday, thanks to Good News Garage. Espinosa runs SproutChange, an organization focused on food insecurity and climate change. She hasn't owned a car in more than 15 years. The Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission told her about the Good News...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington

Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
WILMINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigation underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local heating assistance applications up 230% from last year

WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its 2022 Winter Fuels Outlook, which shows consumers are likely to pay 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last. The projections have local relief organizations like the Worcester Community Action Council taking more calls than usual,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Baystate Children’s Hospital emergency department nears capacity amid spike in respiratory illness; parents urged to check first with pediatricians

Children’s hospitals and their emergency departments across the country, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, are experiencing an “unprecedented spike” in early cases of respiratory illness that are filling their emergency beds to capacity. Baystate’s Sadowsky Family Pediatric Emergency Department reports being near capacity, after a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter

LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
LEVERETT, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

House fire in Bolton displaces family of 3

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home. Around 11:23 a.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.
BOLTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19

Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Housing Authority to launch free meal delivery service for residents

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Housing Authority is launching a new program to deliver free meals to its residents. The goal of the 'Food Matters' delivery service is to reduce food insecurity among WHA residents. They'll deliver 12 shelf stable meals per month to more than 100 residents. The meals will be culturally diverse and can be heated and eaten as needed.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing Quincy man found deceased in eastern Massachusetts by responders

A Massachusetts man was found deceased by responders after an extensive search on Sunday morning. According to William Quigley – Cohasset Police Chief, Cohasset Police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and resources from Metro-LEC and surrounding communities, located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley of Quincy shortly before 11:00 a.m. today, near Lily Pond, Cohasset.
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

