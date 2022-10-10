Read full article on original website
One person injured in Jerad Drive fire in Ludlow
Ludlow firefighters are working to put out a fire Wednesday afternoon at a building on Jerad Drive.
spectrumnews1.com
Good News Garage donates car to Worcester woman who runs nonprofit
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester resident Priscila Espinosa was gifted a new car Tuesday, thanks to Good News Garage. Espinosa runs SproutChange, an organization focused on food insecurity and climate change. She hasn't owned a car in more than 15 years. The Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission told her about the Good News...
NECN
Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington
Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigation underway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
Family Health Center of Worcester employees are resigning following furloughs, layoffs
While Family Health Center CEO and President CEO Louis Brady said the Worcester-based health center is not in danger of closing, staff painted a stark picture of the reality they are facing on a daily basis. “You know our morale, it’s super low,” Taisha Delgado, a team lead nurse for...
More cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Florida arrive in Mass. for adoption
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have continued to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida over the past few weeks and now the two groups are coming together to rescue even more pets in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the organizations had vans on the ground at Bradley...
Here are Worcester Trick-or-Treating Hours on Halloween
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has announced that trick-or-treating hours for Halloween in 2022 will be from 4 PM to 7:30 PM on Monday, Oct. 31. The city urges drivers to use additional caution as both parents and children will be on roads and around homes throughout the city during these hours.
Worcester announces recommended trick or treat hours for Halloween
The city of Worcester is recommending trick-or-treaters who plan to take to Worcester streets on Oct. 31 and go on the hunt for free candy do so between the hours of 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from the city. Drivers are advised to exercise caution...
spectrumnews1.com
Local heating assistance applications up 230% from last year
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its 2022 Winter Fuels Outlook, which shows consumers are likely to pay 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last. The projections have local relief organizations like the Worcester Community Action Council taking more calls than usual,...
Baystate Children’s Hospital emergency department nears capacity amid spike in respiratory illness; parents urged to check first with pediatricians
Children’s hospitals and their emergency departments across the country, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, are experiencing an “unprecedented spike” in early cases of respiratory illness that are filling their emergency beds to capacity. Baystate’s Sadowsky Family Pediatric Emergency Department reports being near capacity, after a...
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
amherstbulletin.com
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Involving Several Vehicles Near Lahey Hospital in Burlington
At least three vehicles crashed in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, shutting down a road near the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, authorities said. Aerial footage showed a car and two SUVs on Mall Road. Police called the crash serious. Police and firefighters didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or what...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
whdh.com
House fire in Bolton displaces family of 3
BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home. Around 11:23 a.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Housing Authority to launch free meal delivery service for residents
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Housing Authority is launching a new program to deliver free meals to its residents. The goal of the 'Food Matters' delivery service is to reduce food insecurity among WHA residents. They'll deliver 12 shelf stable meals per month to more than 100 residents. The meals will be culturally diverse and can be heated and eaten as needed.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing Quincy man found deceased in eastern Massachusetts by responders
A Massachusetts man was found deceased by responders after an extensive search on Sunday morning. According to William Quigley – Cohasset Police Chief, Cohasset Police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and resources from Metro-LEC and surrounding communities, located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley of Quincy shortly before 11:00 a.m. today, near Lily Pond, Cohasset.
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
nbcboston.com
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
