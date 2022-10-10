Read full article on original website
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
Defense One
Divisions, Corps to Replace Brigades As Army’s Wartime Formation Of Choice
The Army’s brigade combat teams may have been the signature units of recent wars, but service leaders believe future conflicts will be dominated by divisions and even corps, officials said Monday. “The large-scale combat [operations] against a peer threat, the amount of complexity, speed, violence, chaos, leads us to...
Army Times
Army prepares for dispersed warfare with high casualties
WASHINGTON – Fighting in Ukraine continues to show senior Army leaders and thinkers the value of two things that the service hasn’t been doing at scale for a long, long time — reconstitution and long-range, large-unit dispersion. Brigade combat teams covered vast areas in counterinsurgency fights in...
Army Times
US Army on track to field 24 systems in FY23 in bid for a modern force
AUSTIN, Texas, and WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is set to deliver hypersonic weapons, missiles capable of reaching 500 kilometers and a cannon that will reach double its current range as part of a group of two dozen systems it plans to field during the next year. The 24...
Army Times
Casualty evacuations by drone, robotic mules tested by Army battle lab
Windshield wiper fluid to recharge batteries, drone casualty evacuation and an electric “tactical cart” are a few new and ongoing efforts receiving attention at the Army’s Maneuver Battle Lab. The laboratory, based at Fort Benning, Georgia, runs combined arms and cross-domain maneuver experiments among its three branches....
Marine Recon Units Get Short-Barrel Versions Of The H&K M27 Rifle
USMC / Cpl. Henry RodriguezA set of conversion parts, known as the Reconnaissance Weapons Kit, turns full size M27 rifles in smaller handier guns.
British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why
A decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate was blasted to smithereens by a variety of anti-ship weaponry during a rare, sophisticated live-fire exercise off the coast of Scotland.
nationalinterest.org
Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor
The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
US adds air-breathing hypersonic missiles to its arsenal
The missile accelerates itself to Mach 5 speed using the oxygen in its surroundings.
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Dangerous Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies
Since the First World War, aircraft have been key to winning major skirmishes. Not only do they provide fire support from the air, they can also serve in reconnaissance rolls. As the past century has shown, not all fighters, biplanes and jets are created equal, and the forces with the most advanced technology typically come out of battles victorious. The following list features eight of the most dangerous aircraft to ever take to the skies.
Investigation is launched into leaked training footage of gasping Navy SEAL recruits being made to sing 'Happy Birthday' while being hit with TEAR GAS
An investigation has been launched into a video showing Navy SEAL recruits being tear gassed for more than a minute. An admiral launched the probe into the 'lawfulness of the behavior' at San Clemente Island in California last year. Leaked footage shows youngsters being gassed as they sang Happy Birthday...
The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy
A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
MG-42: The German Machine Gun That Mowed Down Enemies On the Battlefield
The Second World War was fought with a number of new technologies and weapons. In a conflict this intense, each nation was desperate to get a leg up on their opponents. This led to increased innovation as the war progressed. Germany’s MG-42, a Mauser general-purpose machine gun, was one such development that was introduced to the battlefield while fighting was in full swing.
US Navy's latest and most advanced aircraft carrier deploys for first time
The US Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier left on its first deployment Tuesday from Norfolk, Virginia, designed to put the ship through its paces and exercise with allies in North America and Europe.
Army Times
The Army is struggling to stay out of the culture war
WASHINGTON — Amid attacks from conservative cable news personalities, the Army’s top leaders said they stand by their diversity and inclusion efforts during a Monday press briefing at the 2022 Association of the U.S. Army conference. But they’re trying to thread the needle through a very narrow gap....
The World’s 20 Most Elite Special Forces
Many of today’s special forces have their origins in World War II. These include the U.K.’s Special Boat Service and Special Air Service. The SBS is roughly equivalent to the U.S. Navy Seals. The Special Air Service is known by its famous motto, “Who dares wins.” They gained worldwide fame in 1980 when they overtook […]
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Tries Reloading VLS Missile Cells With a Commercial OSV
The U.S Navy has tested out a new way of rearming its warships with a trial vertical launch system (VLS) reload in San Diego. In a test evolution, the crane-equipped OSV Ocean Valor conducted a VLS reload with guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance, an exercise intended to prove out a new way to reload guided missile destroyers in sheltered waters. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer successfully lowered training ordnance into the ship’s forward VLS cells in a proof-of-concept evolution.
Kearney Hub
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
WASHINGTON — The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers — or 25% — short of its recruitment goal this year, officials confirmed Friday, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled in a tight jobs market to find young people willing and fit to enlist.
historynet.com
Panzerfaust: The Last-Ditch Weapons of the Nazis
The Panzerfaust is popularly associated with being a last-ditch weapon, wielded by the old men and young boys of the Volkssturm in the final days of the Third Reich. Yet by the end of the war, 8.3 million of these cheap, hand-launched tank-killers had been produced, and between September 1943 and May 1945 they accounted for a significant portion of total German armor kills.
