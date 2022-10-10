ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

dicksonpost.com

Dickson shuts out Montgomery Central on Senior Night

Dickson County defeated Montgomery Central last week as the Lady Cougars soccer team celebrated Senior Night. The Lady Cougars shut out the Lady Indians 3-0. “We controlled the game both halves but were having trouble finishing our shots,” Dickson coach Chris Cardona said. “We missed two penalty kicks so we will be working on that Monday along with a lot of shooting drills.”
DICKSON, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson County takes down Northwest for district title

Dickson County defeated Northwest last week for the District 14-AAA volleyball championship. It took all five sets to take find a winner but the Lady Cougars came out on top with scores of 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-27 and 15-9. “Our girls played hard and never gave up,” Dickson volleyball coach...
DICKSON, TN
dicksonpost.com

Jackson Herrington wins state title

Dickson County’s Jackson Herrington won the Class AA state individual championship while the Dickson County team finished third in the state tournament. His sister, Gracie, finished in sixth among the girls in the state tournament. “I start every new year with a set of goals and one of those...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee

Update, 3:55 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for southwestern Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northwestern Williamson, and south central Cheatham County until 4:30 p.m. At 3:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top

We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Portland hunter’s dream elk hunt comes true

After years of dreaming about going on an elk hunt, Portland’s Austin Cowan finally got his chance. Shortly after daylight on opening day of the week-long archery season on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in East Tennessee, a big bull elk came running to Cowan’s cow-call.
PORTLAND, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wbtw.com

Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
carthagecourier.com

Teen motorcycle accident victim

Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening

Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
MURFREESBORO, TN

