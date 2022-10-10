Dickson County defeated Montgomery Central last week as the Lady Cougars soccer team celebrated Senior Night. The Lady Cougars shut out the Lady Indians 3-0. “We controlled the game both halves but were having trouble finishing our shots,” Dickson coach Chris Cardona said. “We missed two penalty kicks so we will be working on that Monday along with a lot of shooting drills.”

DICKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO