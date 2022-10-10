ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Variety

These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now

Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178

During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
xda-developers

Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target

We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
SHOPPING
Creative Bloq

The best Apple Trackpad deals in October 2022

This page is a regularly updated live feed of the best Apple Trackpad deals available today. The original Apple Trackpad was released in 2010, and came just in silver (aluminium). It can be used instead of a traditional mouse or alongside it based on your preference. There are varying models of the Trackpad now, and the second gen Apple Trackpad comes in black and has edge to edge coverage of useable surface - a larger surface than the first Gen. It also has the haptic click effect and is a lot more responsive than the first Gen. You don't need batteries to power it up either – simply use the included USB-C to lightning cable to charge up your trackpad and much like the Apple magic mouse, a full charge will last you several weeks.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best LG CX OLED TV deals in October 2022

The LG CX OLED TV was, until very recently, one of LG's best, and one of the best OLED TVs around. And though it may have been surpassed by LG's own C1 and C2 models, we still think the very best LG CX deals are well worth your consideration, as the TV offers so much to so many users, whether that's film buffs or gamers.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Apple Watch Prime Day deals live blog: Apple Watch 8 deals and more

All the latest deals on Apple Watch 8 and beyond this Amazon sale. Welcome to our Amazon sale Apple Watch live blog, where we will be bringing you the best Apple Watch deals for the all-new Prime Early Access Sale, which begins today. With the Apple Watch 8 and Ultra recently announced, Apple's wearable lineup is bigger than ever. And new arrivals often mean great deals on earlier models. That's where we come in.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller prices

If you want to play the Switch like a pro, finding a low Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price might make you a winner. The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles out there, but not everyone wants to use the standard Joy-Cons controllers, and if you're one of them, and want to have a more pro feel to your on-the-go-gaming, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is ideal.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Amazon to overshadow Black Friday with 'Prime Early Access Sale' event

Following wide-spread rumours, today Amazon has announced it will be hosting a second retail event this year, the brand new (if not brilliantly-named) Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab). Perhaps in an attempt to preempt the huge retail interest in November's Black Friday November, and also maybe just because it's got stacks of products that it wants to shift, it's the first time Amazon has conducted two massive retail events in one year. It'll run from 11-12 October.
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

HP Chromebook x2 11 review: Chrome OS's iPad Air competitor impresses

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is a Chromebook to convince you Chrome OS has a place in your life. It's 11-inch screen is just right for viewing on the go, and its bright edge-to-edge glass finish feels classy in your hands. Battery life is fantastic and easily meets HP's 11-hour boast. Inside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c handles everything you can throw at it, which admittedly is limited by Chrome OS – there's no full version of Photoshop on Chrome, for example. Yet, the HP Chromebook x2 11 proves adaptable and flexible; a tablet for sketching, browsing and games and a laptop of work.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

Comments / 0

