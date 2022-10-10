Read full article on original website
Oklahoma's five largest tribes set to endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor
Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma will officially endorse Democratic candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister on Tuesday. The leaders from the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and commitment to work with the 39 federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma as reasons for the endorsement.
Advocating for open primaries at both the statewide and national levels
Voter turnout in the Sooner State is abysmal; only about 55% of all eligible voters in Oklahoma actually filled out a ballot in the November 2020 election...the lowest statewide turnout percentage in the nation. What can be done to fix this? One solution might well be open primaries, and it's not surprising that more and more states are adopting some sort of open primary system. We have two guests on ST to discuss the issue. The first is Tulsa-based Margaret Kobos, founder of the grassroots Oklahoma United for Progress movement; she began this movement's UnmuteOK signature-gathering campaign in order to promote discussion, awareness, and potential legislation for an open primary system. (You can find Oklahoma United for Progress online here.) Our other guest is Jeremy Gruber, the Senior Vice President of Open Primaries, which is a national coalition-building initiative working to help enact open primaries in all fifty states. (As noted at the Open Primaries website: "No American should be required to join a political party to exercise their right to vote.")
Polls offer different picture of Oklahoma’s race for Governor
With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations, passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state
Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
New VAWA provisions mean more violent crimes against Native women can be prosecuted in tribal court
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act (VAWA), a law that protects thousands of women from domestic violence and abuse. The law is especially important for Indigenous women, who have some of the highest rates of domestic violence in the nation. Last summer's Supreme...
Parole board denies clemency to Richard Fairchild
A man sentenced to death in 1996 for murdering a 3-year-old child was refused clemency by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Wednesday. Richard Fairchild, 62, was convicted in Oklahoma County for the fatal 1993 beating of Adam Broomhall, the son of his live-in girlfriend. Prosecutors say the deliberate murder was the culmination of systematic abuse, including the burning of the child against a heated metal grate.
