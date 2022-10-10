Read full article on original website
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
There’s no denying that the Eagles are doing well so far this season. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The strong start has...
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
The San Francisco 49ers have signed Tevin Coleman to their active roster. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The running back appeared in the 49ers last two games as a gameday elevation, and in Sunday’s 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers he contributed two touchdowns. Coleman was signed to the active roster Wednesday after joining San Francisco’s practice squad in September.
This weekend will feature a showdown in Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And while the city prepares for what promises to be an exciting football game, the state is has been hosting a different sort of competition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
Well, it seems Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams took the team's disastrous 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chefs to heart. During the competitive week five matchup on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs overcame a 17-point deficit and took the lead late in the fourth quarter. Article continues...
Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans. It doesn’t sound like Sean Payton will be coming to your rescue. The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on on Monday, and that had the NFL buzzing about a possible return to the league for Payton. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth football team is trying to get a decision overturned after they were disqualified from the playoffs. The CLE Panthers' season ended following a game on Oct. 1. They play in Milwaukee's Neighborhood Children's Sports League. The Panthers won but say a player from the opposing team struck one of their players in the face.
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new head coach after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye compiled a list of potential candidates. On it is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Despite a lack of talent and a plethora of injuries, the Giants...
