247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
VikingsTerritory

Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
NJ.com

Ex-Jets running back signs with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have signed Tevin Coleman to their active roster. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The running back appeared in the 49ers last two games as a gameday elevation, and in Sunday’s 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers he contributed two touchdowns. Coleman was signed to the active roster Wednesday after joining San Francisco’s practice squad in September.
NJ.com

Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline

There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee CLE Panthers youth football team disqualified from playoffs

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth football team is trying to get a decision overturned after they were disqualified from the playoffs. The CLE Panthers' season ended following a game on Oct. 1. They play in Milwaukee's Neighborhood Children's Sports League. The Panthers won but say a player from the opposing team struck one of their players in the face.
