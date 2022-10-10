Read full article on original website
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
UK government talks tough on immigration -- again
Accusing asylum seekers of "abusing the system" and urging the need to "take back control", the UK government is once again talking tough on immigration. "It's not racist for anyone... to want to control our borders, it's not bigoted to say that we have too many asylum seekers who are abusing the system," said Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Nicola Sturgeon 'will never give up' on independence
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote. Prime Minister Liz Truss has rejected a referendum, but the first minister said this was "completely indefensible". The Supreme Court is to debate whether MSPs could...
Think Priti Patel was bad? Suella Braverman wants to make claiming asylum near-impossible | Maya Goodfellow
The home secretary’s chilling rhetoric lays the ground for the harshest immigration environment yet, says writer and academic Maya Goodfellow
Commanding no loyalty, with no winning moves, Liz Truss is facing her endgame | Henry Hill
Conservative leaders can survive being detested – but when the party starts to think about who could replace them, it’s all over, says ConservativeHome deputy editor Henry Hill
Scottish ministers refuse to confirm if King asked for rent freeze bill changes
Scottish Lib Dems had called on ministers to disclose if King used crown consent to seek changes to law
Truss promises to slash EU red tape – what’s the truth behind the rhetoric?
Experts take a forensic look at the PM’s promise to axe to up to 2,400 laws on British statute books
Tory former minister to chair new body aiming to return Elgin Marbles to Greece
Conservative former culture minister Lord Vaizey will chair a new body aiming to return the so-called Elgin Marbles to Greece.The ex-MP for Wantage and Didcot will use the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Heritage Act to bring a motion before the House of Lords to debate “contested heritage”.Speaking to the BBC ahead of Thursday’s debate, Lord Vaizey said he is confident “a deal is within reach”.As @UKHouseofLords prepares to debate @edvaizey motion on 40th anniversary of 1983 Heritage Act, instructive to see some UK ‘contested heritage’ - transom stern of English flagship King Charles, captured at Chatham in 1667 -...
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU
The Government will “have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” without a “negotiated solution with the EU”, the Prime Minister has said.Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss told MPs in the Commons “we can’t allow the situation to drift”.Her comments came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU “must reflect the objectives outlined by the Government” in the proposed legislation.Raising the issue at PMQs, he said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me in welcoming the renewed negotiations with the European Union about the Northern Ireland Protocol?“That the...
From the pasty tax to ID cards and the poll tax: what Cameron, Blair and Thatcher could teach Liz Truss about U-turns
The PM has performed a series of screeching U-turns since entering Number 10. But is abandoning a policy always a disaster – or is there a way to get away with it?. Which is the worst U-turn since Liz Truss became prime minister? Sure, you’re going to say the tax cuts for the rich, an absolute by-numbers disaster, from the market crash on the day of the announcement, through days of fresh catastrophe and an absent leader, in flat denial that anything was wrong, to the reversal itself, inelegantly announced (“We get it and we have listened”) to a party and, more importantly, a national economy in disarray. But let me just offer for comparison the lesser-spotted double U-turn: first the Tories were going to make a fuller financial statement on 23 November, then, in a panic, they brought it forward to the end of October, only to push it back to its original date, then, just this week, pulled it forward again. Does U-turn even cover this? Should we be calling it a hokey-cokey?
Liz Truss on collision course with Jacob Rees-Mogg over solar power ban
PM wants to prevent panels on 58% of farmland but business secretary says renewables need to be boosted
Some Tory MPs in talks with Labour to block fracking plans
Some Conservative MPs are in talks with opposition parties to try to block the government's fracking plans, the BBC has been told. Currently, MPs are not set to get a vote on the government's pledge to lift the ban on fracking in England. But Labour want to force a vote...
Liz Truss: The pitfalls lying ahead of an embattled prime minister
After a tumultuous first month in office, marked by party divisions and unrest over her economic policy, Liz Truss's promise to "deliver" is at risk of being thwarted in Parliament. A chunk of Tory MPs are opposed to parts of Ms Truss's agenda, and the prime minister may struggle to...
King Charles mutters ‘dear oh dear’ as he greets Liz Truss for weekly audience
King Charles muttered “dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night.The monarch was hosting the prime minister in one of the palace’s large reception rooms after an earlier meeting with the King and Queen of Malaysia. A clip released by the Palace taken at the beginning of their weekly audience shows a pair of double doors opened by servants and Ms Truss being escorted inside by the King's equerry.As Ms Truss entered the reception room, the equerry announced her saying: “Prime minister, Your Majesty.”Ms Truss steps forward to shake hands with the King,...
Good Friday Agreement: DUP accuses government of destroying peace deal
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has accused the UK government of destroying the Good Friday Agreement ahead of its 25th anniversary. MPs debated Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation, which was initially part of the deal that restored the Stormont institutions in 2020. MPs voted to by 380 votes to...
Ross backed by minister for calling out Sturgeon over ‘detest’ remarks
The Scottish Conservative leader was “absolutely right” to call out Nicola Sturgeon for insulting remarks about the Tories, a UK Government minister has said.In the Commons, Douglas Ross claimed the First Minister had insulted “hundreds and thousands of Scottish Conservative voters” when she said she “detests” the Tories during a broadcast interview.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack agreed with him, and said Mr Ross was “absolutely right to call it out”.Mr Ross said: “Does the Secretary of State agree with me that language is also really important and when the First Minster said that she detests the Tories – and the cheers...
Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget
Voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget, according to Sir Keir Starmer.The Labour leader issued the warning to Tory MPs as he accused the Prime Minister of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.Ms Truss said the UK will see “higher growth and lower inflation” as a result of her plan and insisted she will stick to her pledge not to reduce public spending.She also said Sir Keir has undergone a “Damascene conversion” to support legislation to repeal a hike...
