Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. Alamo Drafthouse Omaha announced overnight the theater has shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. The theater opened in Midtown Omaha in 2009. The chain's La Vista location remains open. Although the location in...
Where can I get good cinnamon rolls in Omaha?

I had a really good one at Hardy’s coffee in Benson last week. The employee serving me said they make them daily. (u/photobanana) There's this Jimmy guy, runs a cinnamon roll shop at the mall here in Omaha. It's all good, man. (u/PrintableKanjiEmblem)
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
Actor Sean Astin talks mental health at Omaha event

A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Buying those old homes is becoming more difficult. Man killed in North Omaha shooting. Updated: 12 hours ago. Omaha police say a...
OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
Winners of Mid-Plains United Way Chili Cookoff announced

First National Bank of Omaha hosted its 27th annual chili cook off to benefit Mid-Plains United Way. Over $3,500 was raised from the fundraiser. The cookoff aimed to kickstart Mid-Plains United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign, “Growing Our Community.” 12 local non-profits benefit from the proceeds of this campaign. The non-profits target local issues such as; homelessness, child abuse & neglect, hunger, education and so much more.
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
Council Bluffs: 7 Best Places To Visit In Council Bluffs, lowa

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Council Bluffs Iowa,. Council Bluffs is a large city in southwest Iowa, United States. It is the most populous city in Pottawattamie County and the primary city of the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area. It is home to a population of about 112,000 people. The...
