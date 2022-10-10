PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seemingly banged up in the loss to Notre Dame this past week, but he said he is ready to play Saturday. The injury likely occurred during the Utah State loss the Thursday prior and speculation was a shoulder injury. In the loss to the Irish, Hall threw just 17 passes and completed nine which was by far his lowest output of the season. During his post-game press conference, Hall downplayed any sort of shoulder injury and took full responsibility for the passing game being as bad as it was.

PROVO, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO