Utah Looking To Prove They Are A Team With Endurance, Not Just Enthusiasm
SALT LAKE CITY- Everyone knows by now that the 2022 football season has not gone how the Utes envisioned it. Last weekend’s loss to UCLA ended the dream of a College Football Playoff, but Utah is still looking to prove they are a team with endurance, not just enthusiasm. A win over #7 USC this weekend would keep the Utes in the Pac-12 Conference Championship hunt- another big goal of theirs heading into this season.
Instant Replay: Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Takes Helicopter Ride To Check Out Recruits
SALT LAKE CITY- In case it wasn’t clear before, head coach Kyle Whittingham is cooler than all of us. The Utah football Twitter account just put out a video of Whittingham boarding a helicopter to beat rush hour traffic to check out some recruits. #20 Utah is set to...
Utah’s Offense Is Sticking Together In Preparation For USC
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s offense isn’t letting setbacks and disappointment deter them from sticking together while preparing to host #7 USC this weekend. In fact, the message was quite clear during Monday’s media availability- there is no finger pointing, only belief everyone can come together and still accomplish some of the Utes’ bigger goals for the year.
‘A definite concern’: Why Utah’s Kyle Whittingham wants touchbacks
The Utes have allowed opponents to have a few long kickoff returns. The solution? More touchbacks means fewer chances for big returns.
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
BYU Coach Makes It Clear QB Jaren Hall Wasn’t Healthy Against Notre Dame
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall wasn’t his typical self in the 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. However, anyone watching that game knew that the second-year starting QB was out of rhythm in the first half. Hall’s throwing shoulder was in question. He suffered the injury after...
BYU and Utah both miss out on commitment from elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes
Keanu Dawes announced that he has committed to the Rice Owls after considering the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes
Hometown Hero: Former Corner Canyon, Current Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
SALT LAKE CITY UT- Jaxson Dart has been named the KSL Sports Live Hometown Hero of the week. Dart, a Corner Canyon grad, lead a comeback this weekend as Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28. Dart threw for over 400 yards in the victory. A huge week for the hometown hero.
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
BYU QB Jaren Hall Says He Will Play Saturday Against Arkansas
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seemingly banged up in the loss to Notre Dame this past week, but he said he is ready to play Saturday. The injury likely occurred during the Utah State loss the Thursday prior and speculation was a shoulder injury. In the loss to the Irish, Hall threw just 17 passes and completed nine which was by far his lowest output of the season. During his post-game press conference, Hall downplayed any sort of shoulder injury and took full responsibility for the passing game being as bad as it was.
BYU, Utah Await Decision From Four-Star Hoops Recruit Keanu Dawes
SALT LAKE CITY – Four-star basketball recruit Keanu Dawes could make one of the local college hoops programs happy today. Dawes, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Stratford High School in Houston, Texas, will announce his college decision at 9 a.m. (MT)/10 a.m. (CT). Both BYU and Utah are among the top schools that he’s considering. Dawes took official visits on both campuses.
Tavion Thomas: The Train Was Having Maintenance
SALT LAKE CITY- We all know that life is rarely fair, and it certainly never was fair for Tavion Thomas. The talented running back for the Utes has faced more than his share of hard knocks- some of them self-inflicted, some of them not, noting the T-Train “was having maintenance” to start the season.
Week 7: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 7 of the college football season features a big time matchup between a couple ranked opponents in the USC Trojans and Utah Utes. The No. 7 Trojans will travel to Salt Lake City with their undefeated record on the line against the No. 20 Utes, who are fresh off a loss to the UCLA Bruins. Utah will look to upset USC and get back on track in Pac-12 Conference play.
Kyle Whittingham: SC This Week, It Doesn’t Get Any Easier
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes came up short in their big Top 25 matchup with UCLA last weekend and head coach Kyle Whittingham noted it doesn’t get any easier for his team with SC rolling into town. In his Monday press conference Whittingham acknowledged there are things to be fixed- specifically on defense and special teams if Utah wants to make a run at its second Pac-12 Title. Whittingham also knows those fixes need to happen now ahead of a game that quite literally could determine what the 2022 season ends up being for the Utes.
BYU Football Unveils New Custom Helmet For Arkansas Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has rolled out a new helmet for the second consecutive week. BYU announced a custom royal blue helmet on Monday with an oval Y logo on the right side with the Wasatch front mountain range underneath. Then on the other side of the helmet features a portrait of an actual Cougar.
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 9 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season.
Could USC's newest basketball addition help secure nation's No. 1 overall prospect?
Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page was not contained by a distance factor during his recruitment. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man took official visits to five schools from different parts of the country - Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami, Missouri and USC. On Monday, Page made his ...
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Liberty
PROVO, Utah – For the first time in program history, BYU football will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia, later this month. The reason? A game against fellow Independent, the Liberty Flames. The game won’t take place until Saturday, October 22, but tv info and kickoff times were designated for the faith-based matchup.
Jay Hill To Coach 100th Game With Weber State, Ready For Portland State
SALT LAKE CITY UT- Weber State head coach Jay Hill will coach his 100th game at Weber State this weekend. Jay Hill is 63-36 all-time going into this weekend’s matchup with Portland State University. Hill has coached for nine seasons at Weber State and made the team into one...
