Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Utah Looking To Prove They Are A Team With Endurance, Not Just Enthusiasm

SALT LAKE CITY- Everyone knows by now that the 2022 football season has not gone how the Utes envisioned it. Last weekend’s loss to UCLA ended the dream of a College Football Playoff, but Utah is still looking to prove they are a team with endurance, not just enthusiasm. A win over #7 USC this weekend would keep the Utes in the Pac-12 Conference Championship hunt- another big goal of theirs heading into this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah’s Offense Is Sticking Together In Preparation For USC

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s offense isn’t letting setbacks and disappointment deter them from sticking together while preparing to host #7 USC this weekend. In fact, the message was quite clear during Monday’s media availability- there is no finger pointing, only belief everyone can come together and still accomplish some of the Utes’ bigger goals for the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

Hometown Hero: Former Corner Canyon, Current Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

SALT LAKE CITY UT- Jaxson Dart has been named the KSL Sports Live Hometown Hero of the week. Dart, a Corner Canyon grad, lead a comeback this weekend as Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28. Dart threw for over 400 yards in the victory. A huge week for the hometown hero.
OXFORD, MS
kslsports.com

BYU QB Jaren Hall Says He Will Play Saturday Against Arkansas

PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was seemingly banged up in the loss to Notre Dame this past week, but he said he is ready to play Saturday. The injury likely occurred during the Utah State loss the Thursday prior and speculation was a shoulder injury. In the loss to the Irish, Hall threw just 17 passes and completed nine which was by far his lowest output of the season. During his post-game press conference, Hall downplayed any sort of shoulder injury and took full responsibility for the passing game being as bad as it was.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU, Utah Await Decision From Four-Star Hoops Recruit Keanu Dawes

SALT LAKE CITY – Four-star basketball recruit Keanu Dawes could make one of the local college hoops programs happy today. Dawes, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward from Stratford High School in Houston, Texas, will announce his college decision at 9 a.m. (MT)/10 a.m. (CT). Both BYU and Utah are among the top schools that he’s considering. Dawes took official visits on both campuses.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Tavion Thomas: The Train Was Having Maintenance

SALT LAKE CITY- We all know that life is rarely fair, and it certainly never was fair for Tavion Thomas. The talented running back for the Utes has faced more than his share of hard knocks- some of them self-inflicted, some of them not, noting the T-Train “was having maintenance” to start the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Ucla Football#Usc#Utah Utes#American Football#College Football#University#The University Of Utah#Ap#Pac 12#Championship
kslsports.com

Week 7: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 7 of the college football season features a big time matchup between a couple ranked opponents in the USC Trojans and Utah Utes. The No. 7 Trojans will travel to Salt Lake City with their undefeated record on the line against the No. 20 Utes, who are fresh off a loss to the UCLA Bruins. Utah will look to upset USC and get back on track in Pac-12 Conference play.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham: SC This Week, It Doesn’t Get Any Easier

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes came up short in their big Top 25 matchup with UCLA last weekend and head coach Kyle Whittingham noted it doesn’t get any easier for his team with SC rolling into town. In his Monday press conference Whittingham acknowledged there are things to be fixed- specifically on defense and special teams if Utah wants to make a run at its second Pac-12 Title. Whittingham also knows those fixes need to happen now ahead of a game that quite literally could determine what the 2022 season ends up being for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Unveils New Custom Helmet For Arkansas Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has rolled out a new helmet for the second consecutive week. BYU announced a custom royal blue helmet on Monday with an oval Y logo on the right side with the Wasatch front mountain range underneath. Then on the other side of the helmet features a portrait of an actual Cougar.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 9 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Liberty

PROVO, Utah – For the first time in program history, BYU football will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia, later this month. The reason? A game against fellow Independent, the Liberty Flames. The game won’t take place until Saturday, October 22, but tv info and kickoff times were designated for the faith-based matchup.
PROVO, UT

