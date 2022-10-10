ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

cbs4indy.com

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

Two suspects in the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman are behind bars in Vigo County. 2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County …. Two suspects in the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman are behind bars in Vigo County. Indiana Supreme Court to take up...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

State police investigate after man dies in police custody

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Greensburg Police Department. Indiana State Police said the death happened shortly after Andrew Hill was arrested by Greensburg police officers on October 10. An initial investigation indicates officers responded to the...
GREENSBURG, IN
countynewsonline.org

Fatal crash under Darke County Sheriff’s investigation

On Oct. 11, approximately 11:29 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. An investigation revealed a black 2022 Kawasaki KL650 driven by Liam Hayes, 26, of...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks

REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
REDKEY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.

The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Police: Warren County man charged after kitten’s gruesome death

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is accused of brutally killing a kitten by smashing its skull on a table in full view of multiple witnesses. David Lee, 82, is the building manager at a Franklin apartment building on East 3rd Street, police say. Last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
FRANKLIN, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft

KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. jut after midnight on Saturday. A Kettering officer was conducting...
KETTERING, OH
1017thepoint.com

CLOSE CALL FOR EATON STUDENTS ON SCHOOL BUS

(Eaton, OH) -- Students riding on an Eaton Community Schools bus last week had a close call after a window was shattered by an unknown projectile while several students were onboard. The incident happened last Tuesday on US 127 north of Eaton just before 4 pm and initially it was thought that the window was hit by a stray bullet.
EATON, OH

