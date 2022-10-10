Read full article on original website
State police investigating after Greensburg man dies while being arrested
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man who was being taken into custody by police in Greensburg.
cbs4indy.com
2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman
Two suspects in the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman are behind bars in Vigo County. 2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County …. Two suspects in the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman are behind bars in Vigo County. Indiana Supreme Court to take up...
cbs4indy.com
State police investigate after man dies in police custody
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Greensburg Police Department. Indiana State Police said the death happened shortly after Andrew Hill was arrested by Greensburg police officers on October 10. An initial investigation indicates officers responded to the...
cbs4indy.com
Fortville mother hospitalized after she, 2 children escape car moments before train crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A mother was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a train crashed into her car while she and her two children were stopped on the tracks near McCordsville, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. near County Road...
Woman taken to hospital after Hancock County crash involving train and car
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Hancock County sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash Wednesday morning involving a train and a car. Deputies said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 67 and North 400 West, near McCordsville. According to a preliminary investigation, 44-year-old Jasmina Poluciano, of...
Busy Miami County intersection reopens after crash, sheriff’s office investigation
BETHEL TWP., Miami County — A section of U.S. 40 reopened late Wednesday morning after being shut down for nearly two hours following a crash and sheriff’s office investigation, according to deputies. >>PHOTOS: U.S. 40 shut down for nearly 2 hours after Miami County crash, investigation. The crash...
‘Ain’t nothing against you’: Suspect in armed robbery at Muncie truck stop thanked cashier, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. – An Anderson man accused of robbing a Delaware County truck stop thanked the employee who handed over hundreds of dollars at gunpoint. Police caught the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Morrow after a chase. According to court documents, Morrow took $1,400 from the Petro Truck Stop located at 14000 W. SR 28 […]
countynewsonline.org
Fatal crash under Darke County Sheriff’s investigation
On Oct. 11, approximately 11:29 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. An investigation revealed a black 2022 Kawasaki KL650 driven by Liam Hayes, 26, of...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Darke County home
According to the Darke County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle crashed into the porch of a home on the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
WISH-TV
Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks
REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
shelbycountypost.com
Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.
The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
UPDATE: SWAT standoff at Washington Twp. home ends; Man hospitalized
WASHINGTON TWP. — UPDATE @ 5:30 p.m.:. A SWAT standoff involving a man barricaded inside a Washington Twp. home has ended with the suspect taken to an area hospital, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. >>PHOTOS: SWAT units on scene of large investigation at Washington Twp. home. The...
Fox 19
Police: Warren County man charged after kitten’s gruesome death
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is accused of brutally killing a kitten by smashing its skull on a table in full view of multiple witnesses. David Lee, 82, is the building manager at a Franklin apartment building on East 3rd Street, police say. Last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
cbs4indy.com
Victim in Hancock County cold case identified nearly 30 years later
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.- For nearly three decades, there’s been one Jane Doe case in Hancock County. Grainy scene footage pulled from a VHS tape is labeled with the date: October 18, 1994. On that day, Hancock County deputies were called out to County Road 500 South, east of State Road 9.
Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A large field fire in southern Darke County this afternoon has several fire departments working to contain the blaze. The large fire was in an area off state Route 49 and Gettysburg Pitsburg Road, in the county’s Monroe Township, according to Darke County Sheriff’s police and fire radio dispatch.
Two arrested after Greenville break-in; Vandalism on the rise
Investigating officers found pieces of evidence left at the scene which led to a home just a few blocks away. Officers searched the home and found the stolen items. Two men in the home were arrested and are now facing felony charges.
2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft
KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. jut after midnight on Saturday. A Kettering officer was conducting...
Arcanum man killed in Darke County motorcycle crash late Tuesday night
DARKE COUNTY — An Arcanum man is dead after a motorcycle crash late Tuesday night in Darke County. Around 11:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8500 block of Pitsburg-Laura Road to reports of a motorcycle that had crashed into a house. The driver, Liam Hayes, 26, was flown...
Lane reopens after car and cement truck collide on I-75
The car and the concrete truck collided on I-75 North sending the car over the embankment near the Miami and Montgomery County line.
1017thepoint.com
CLOSE CALL FOR EATON STUDENTS ON SCHOOL BUS
(Eaton, OH) -- Students riding on an Eaton Community Schools bus last week had a close call after a window was shattered by an unknown projectile while several students were onboard. The incident happened last Tuesday on US 127 north of Eaton just before 4 pm and initially it was thought that the window was hit by a stray bullet.
