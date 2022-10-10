ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Stephen Silas Liked Energy and Rebounding Amid Rockets Preseason Win vs. Raptors

By Coty M. Davis
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiHiZ_0iTOlSZL00

While observing the game from afar, coach Stephen Silas was left pleased by what he saw from the Houston Rockets during their preseason victory against the Raptors on Friday.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets recorded their second win of the 2022 preseason in a 116-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors , assistant coach John Lucas II instantly sent coach Stephen Silas a text message inside the Toyota Center Friday night.

Lucas filled in as the Rockets' head coach amid Silas' absence from the team for the fourth consecutive day due to the NBA health and safety protocols . And despite his absence, Silas was pleased by what he saw against the Raptors.

"This was a good win for coach," Lucas said. "He liked our energy and the way we were getting to the glass offensively. He felt like our defense was better and that we got some good transition stuff. But we still have to work on looking for lobs and making the easy play in transition."

Houston's ability to clean the glass against the Raptors is one of several team characteristics Silas has put in place ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Rockets outrebounded the Raptors 52-40 while collecting 15 offensive rebounds in their win against Toronto. Bruno Fernando , who started in place of Alperen Sengun, recorded a team-high ten rebounds, with four coming on the offensive side of the ball.

Rookie Tari Eason contributed to the Rockets' dominance on the offensive glass with a team-best five rebounds.

Since his absence on Tuesday, Silas has remained in consistent communication with the team. According to Lucas, the two respective parties have spoken three times a day while sending footage of practices for Silas to review at home.

"He is doing really good," Lucas said following practice on Sunday. "He sounds good and is itching to get back. Knowing coach, he probably got all of the game plans done from now until Christmas ready. Too much rest would make you do that."

As first reported by the Houston Chronicle , Silas will remain in health and safety protocols for Monday's preseason game against the 2-1 Miami Heat . Lucas will continue to serve as the Rockets' head coach.

