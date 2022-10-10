Read full article on original website
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
EPA expresses concern over 'likely significant impacts' of Line 5 tunnel in new report
LANSING, Mich. — The federal agency tasked with protecting the environment outlined a number of concerns about the potential impacts from the Line 5 tunnel in northern Michigan in a new report. The Environmental Protection Agency, also known as EPA, reported its concerns about "likely significant impacts" of the...
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges
DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn't covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly's decision because she was overseeing...
Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their November midterm ballots, starting with Proposal 3, the history-making, much-talked-about constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for...
Gov. Whitmer signs scholarship to lower cost of college for most high school graduates
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. —Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to establish a scholarship that will lower the cost of college for majority of high school graduates. On October 11, Governor Whitmer signed the Michigan Achievement Scholarship at Lawrence Technological University, where she was also celebrating the one-year anniversary...
Michigan to receive $1.56 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Tuesday that $1.56 billion will go towards Michigan's infrastructure. “America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "We are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
MSHDA to hold 5 Mich. roadshows in communities across state to discuss attainable housing
LANSING, Mich.— The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced it will hold 5 regional roadshows across Michigan to spread awareness and information on the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund (HCDF) and other attainable housing-related discussions and initiatives. The roadshow begins on October 11 and will conclude on...
From Michigan with Love: October 2022
FLINT , Mich. - Franklin Dohanyos returns for the October edition of 'From Michigan with Love.'. This month, featuring products for fall in Michigan are from the following companies:. Grandpa Shorter’s Gift, Inc. You can learn more about their products in the video.
Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
Firefighters from across Michigan called to help with paper mill fire in U.P.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire crews from across the state are heading to the western Upper Peninsula to help relieve firefighters at a paper mill fire. The fire started Thursday night at Resolute Forest Products on the Michigan - Wisconsin border. The warehouse contained pulp and waste paper. Monday,...
Barge that sank more more than 100 years ago discovered in Lake Superior
LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A nearly 300-foot vessel that sank more than 100 years has been discovered on the floor of Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Wednesday that the vessel known as Barge 129 was found 35 miles off Vermilion Point in 650 feet of water thanks to sonar technology.
