True Texas story: Dallas sports anchor left job to start a tortilla business
Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
BET
Dallas Woman Fatally Shot Over Beating Man In Basketball, Family Says
The Trump-endorsed candidate endures another controversy in his race for the Senate. Reportedly, the series is the fifth-biggest launch for a show on Netflix, behind 'Squid Game,' 'Bridgerton,' and 'Stranger Things.'. "The last two months were hell," the Brooklyn minister says, referring to rumors that he was involved in the...
Inside look at Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Addison
Nothing beats good seafood. From crabs to crawfish to shrimp, seafood really is king, and what better place to enjoy some good food than somewhere local?
Willis Nabs Crime Boss Title for Second Straight Month
Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis, who represents City of Dallas District 13, has been named October Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM) based on crime data for September. District 13 was one of just three districts to see a higher Crime Score in September 2022 over that same month in 2021, with an increase of 18.05%.
Famed French Perfume Masters to Open a Special Pop-Up in Dallas — NorthPark Gets Some Serious Scent Magic
What's in the bottle is only half the story at Guerlain's pop-up personalization event in Dallas. The tradition of Guerlain Haute Parfumerie dates back to 1828 when it was founded in Paris by perfumer Pierre-François Pascal Guerlain. The brand grew over four successive generations of Guerlain perfumers. Now owned by French luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, it launched its intoxicating L’Art & La Matière collections in 2005. Now, on the anniversary of the fragrance collections’ relaunch, Neiman Marcus is hosting a special Guerlain pop-up event at its Dallas store in the NorthPark Center shopping land.
Commissioners Threaten New Nike Facility Over ‘Lack of Diversity’
Dallas County Commissioners are voicing hesitation over a deal with Nike due to concerns regarding the company’s reported racial diversity data. Nike had hoped to bring a $60 million distribution center to Wilmer in return for a 10-year, 50% tax break for the athletic wear company and its landlord, LPC Southport. The project would bring 500 new permanent jobs with an average salary of $37,000, which is roughly $7,000 more than most salaries in the area, according to Dallas County.
Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million
The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Men accused of stealing $278K in vodka, cognac from Dallas liquor distributor
Four men were arrested and charged with felony organized retail theft after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says they stole an estimated $278,000 worth of alcohol from a Dallas liquor distributor.
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
Does Airbnb's 'anti-party' software work? 6,700 people in Texas found out
DALLAS — Last year, Airbnb rolled out a new "anti-party" software to prevent people from booking short stays and then holding a rager. As it turns out, plenty of people in Texas found that out. Airbnb officials on Monday said 6,700 people were deterred by the company's anti-party systems...
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas
The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth over the weekend
It's great to be a sports fan in the state of Texas after a weekend of the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys winning.
Who’s got the best southern fried chicken in Dallas? These are the top southern restaurants around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s in need of some southern comfort? We are still a ways away from Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, so, maybe some comfort before the holiday season really gears up is proving necessary. Tuesday, October 11 is Southern...
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
