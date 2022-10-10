ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Woman Fatally Shot Over Beating Man In Basketball, Family Says

dallasexpress.com

Willis Nabs Crime Boss Title for Second Straight Month

Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis, who represents City of Dallas District 13, has been named October Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM) based on crime data for September. District 13 was one of just three districts to see a higher Crime Score in September 2022 over that same month in 2021, with an increase of 18.05%.
papercitymag.com

Famed French Perfume Masters to Open a Special Pop-Up in Dallas — NorthPark Gets Some Serious Scent Magic

What's in the bottle is only half the story at Guerlain's pop-up personalization event in Dallas. The tradition of Guerlain Haute Parfumerie dates back to 1828 when it was founded in Paris by perfumer Pierre-François Pascal Guerlain. The brand grew over four successive generations of Guerlain perfumers. Now owned by French luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, it launched its intoxicating L’Art & La Matière collections in 2005. Now, on the anniversary of the fragrance collections’ relaunch, Neiman Marcus is hosting a special Guerlain pop-up event at its Dallas store in the NorthPark Center shopping land.
dallasexpress.com

Commissioners Threaten New Nike Facility Over ‘Lack of Diversity’

Dallas County Commissioners are voicing hesitation over a deal with Nike due to concerns regarding the company’s reported racial diversity data. Nike had hoped to bring a $60 million distribution center to Wilmer in return for a 10-year, 50% tax break for the athletic wear company and its landlord, LPC Southport. The project would bring 500 new permanent jobs with an average salary of $37,000, which is roughly $7,000 more than most salaries in the area, according to Dallas County.
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million

The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
travelawaits.com

10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas

The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
