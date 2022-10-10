Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Inside Indiana Business
TechPoint grows apprenticeship placement efforts
TechPoint, the nonprofit growth accelerator for the state’s tech ecosystem, is partnering with Texas-based New Apprenticeship to help grow Indiana’s workforce through apprenticeships. The program is part of TechPoint’s Mission41K to add another 41,000 workers to the sector by 2030. TechPoint says there are approximately 435,000 adults...
Inside Indiana Business
How Hoosier businesses can help maternal SUD
Substance use disorder impacts every sector of our state, including business. We hear about the challenges people face, yet among business leaders many aren’t sure what we can do to help. In September, the Maternal Mortality Annual Report was released showing a 40% increase in maternal deaths from 2019...
Inside Indiana Business
LIFT Academy, IWU team up on pilot training
The Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy in Indianapolis is partnering with Indiana Wesleyan University to help students earn degrees while taking flight training. LIFT says the partnership allows the academy to tap into a new pool of students. Through the program, the partners say students can earn a two-year...
Inside Indiana Business
The Andersons acquires Hoosier retail farm center
Ohio-based The Andersons Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is adding to its Indiana portfolio. The agribusiness this week announced plans to acquire Mote Farm Service Inc., a retail farm center headquartered in Union City, though financial terms are not being disclosed. Mote Farm Service has locations in Union City and Harrisville. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
$3M seed round for Bloomington startup
Bloomington-based startup SecondSight has secured a more than $3 million seed round of funding to advance the company’s AI platform to help businesses who get hit by ransomware attacks. The company says the system helps businesses to better understand their digital assets and assess their risk and value when...
witzamfm.com
IU Health Bedford receives Community Impact Award
Bedford- On Tuesday, Oct. 4, members of the Indiana Department of Health visited IU Health Bedford Hospital to present them with the State Office of Rural Health Critical Access Hospital Community Impact Award for 2022. “This team has shown so much heart and compassion over the past few years,” said...
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
Inside Indiana Business
What to know about Indiana’s latest college completion gains
Although Indiana’s statewide college completion rates continue to show improvement, education officials caution there aren’t enough Hoosiers earning degrees overall to meet the state’s workforce needs. A final report released last week by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE) showed the on-time college completion rate for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Heartland: Hoosier hospitality key to film festival’s success
The Heartland International Film Festival is in full swing in Indianapolis, and the artistic director for Heartland Film says Hoosier hospitality and word of mouth make the event an annual success. This year’s festival features more than 100 independent films, including 10 world premieres, culminating with a closing night screening of The Whale, starring Indianapolis native Brendan Fraser. “People say if a film plays well here, it’ll play well anywhere, and that’s very true,” said Greg Sorvig.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks
As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Inside Indiana Business
Logistics firm selects Circle Centre Mall for HQ
Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis has landed a new tenant that may signal the refocused future of the beleaguered retail hub. Indianapolis-based Direct Connect Logistix is moving its corporate headquarters into the former Nordstrom location and has plans to add over a hundred jobs. DCL will occupy 52,000 square feet to accommodate the company’s growth resulting from two acquisitions this past spring.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
Inside Indiana Business
NeuroHope receives $1M to expand neurologic care center
Indianapolis-based nonprofit NeuroHope has received a $1 million grant from the OrthoIndy Foundation to support its programs for people recovering from neurologic injuries. NeuroHope says the funding will allow it to expand its nonprofit rehabilitation and wellness center and offer services for spinal cord injury, brain injury and stroke. As...
better.net
5 Education Tips and Insights from Purdue University President and Former Indiana Governor Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr.
On Oct. 4, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Make it Better Media Group, Susan B. Noyes, spoke with Mitchell E. Daniels about his decade of service as Purdue University President and two terms as Governor of the State of Indiana. Throughout his years at Purdue, Daniels froze the cost per student while growing new opportunities in STEM and other essential educational tracks for traditional and nontraditional students.
Vocal group of Boone County residents against proposed development project
On Monday night, a meeting was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds where the group updated the community on what they had learned about the proposed research and innovation park
Comments / 0