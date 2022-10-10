ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State Trolls Arkansas Following Saturday's Double-Digit Victory

By Crissy Froyd
 2 days ago

Mississippi State had some fun with its double-digit victory over Arkansas.

Mississippi State football is garnering nation attention after improving to 5-1 following  Saturday's 40-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks that saw the team move up to No. 16 in the rankings.

And the team had some fun with its latest victory over a highly respectable SEC opponent.

"Breakfast tastes better this morning," the Mississippi State football account tweeted out the following day.

And it's safe to say quarterback Will Rogers and company were cooking as the quarterback broke the SEC record for career completions completions, pitting up an impressive stat line as he completed 31-of-48 passes for 395 yards with 3 touchdowns, passing the previous record held by former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray.

MSU will look to keep the good times rolling as it faces the No. 22-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on the road on Saturday. This is a team that is beginning to reach new heights, and it's easy to get the sense there's a lot more excitement to be had for the Bulldogs moving forward in a promising season.

