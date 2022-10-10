Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: La Salle soccer edges Toppenish 3-2, splits SCAC series
TOPPENISH — La Salle's girls soccer team gained some revenge Tuesday night against the team that became the first league opponent to beat the Lightning since 2014 earlier this season. A 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Toppenish also put La Salle into a tie for first place in the...
One blocked kick would be a career highlight - but this Wenatchee lineman didn't stop there
Longtime Wenatchee High School football coach Scott Devereaux has never quite experienced in a game what happened Friday night. Senior lineman Evan Berdan blocked not one, not two, not three, but four different kicks - three punts and one PAT kick - in the Panthers’ 37-9 win over Ellensburg. ...
Meet the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week (Oct. 3-9)
Here are the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Kennedy ...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: West Albany gets past Silverton in boys soccer
Henry Catlin scored in the 27th minute and Jonah Lasselle in the 57th as West Albany defeated visiting Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Lasselle’s goal, which gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead, came off a Jonathon Fiscal assist. Silverton scored late in the second half but West held on for the win.
