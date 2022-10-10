ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Roundup: La Salle soccer edges Toppenish 3-2, splits SCAC series

TOPPENISH — La Salle's girls soccer team gained some revenge Tuesday night against the team that became the first league opponent to beat the Lightning since 2014 earlier this season. A 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Toppenish also put La Salle into a tie for first place in the...
TOPPENISH, WA
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: West Albany gets past Silverton in boys soccer

Henry Catlin scored in the 27th minute and Jonah Lasselle in the 57th as West Albany defeated visiting Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Lasselle’s goal, which gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead, came off a Jonathon Fiscal assist. Silverton scored late in the second half but West held on for the win.
ALBANY, OR

