Read full article on original website
Related
O'Gorman reclaims Class AA's top spot: South Dakota Volleyball Media Polls
Following a 6-0 week, O'Gorman took back the top spot in the South Dakota media high school volleyball poll for Class AA. The Knights took advantage of a loss to No. 5 Lincoln by then-No. 1 Washington and remained unbeaten to leap back into the Class AA lead. There was...
Latest South Dakota High School Football Poll
The South Dakota high school football season is rolling along and the battles every Friday night are heating up. Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Poll that is voted on by media members throughout the state. Class 11AAA. 2. Harrisburg 6-1 79 2. 3....
Aberdeen Central girls down Jefferson, advance to soccer semifinals against Lincoln
Kaylin Poppen and Deshanti Peters scored in the opening 13 minutes of the game to help lead Aberdeen Central to a 5-1 triumph over Sioux Falls Jefferson in high school girls soccer Saturday at Brownell Activities Complex. With the win, the Golden Eagles advance to the semifinals of the Class...
Comments / 0