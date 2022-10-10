Sanger, Aubrey among district volleyball contenders with 3 weeks left
Denton-area volleyball teams are fast approaching the end of their regular seasons with no more than five matches remaining for any area squad.
A few have solidified themselves at the top of their districts while others need to pick up some crucial wins over the next three weeks to secure playoff spots and seeding. Needless to say, much is still left to be decided on the court as teams jockey for the coveted top four playoff slots.
